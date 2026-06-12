Peter C. Gøtzsche

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InformationRetrieval
2dEdited

let's not forget that public citizen & Ralph Nader supported the Biofascist vaccine mandates.

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G Brown
2dEdited

Some good points here such as those on Trump's allegiance to the anti-abortion zealotry of USA Christian powerhouses such as Heritage Foundation. But there's also some hefty repetition of Democrat talking points, such as 'RFK Jr contributed to the measles deaths in Samoa', which has been comprehensively debunked by this point. And walking back the ability of hospitals to undertake irreversible, life-altering surgeries on gender-dysphoric youth (many of whom have since testified that they were too inexperienced to understand the real causes of their distress or the likely health impacts of the surgeries) is hardly the same as "not [medically treating] LGBTQ individuals".

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