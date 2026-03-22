US President Donald Trump said on 16 March that he’d wrangled a confession of sorts from an Oval Office predecessor who had expressed regret about not attacking Iran. However, none of the four living former presidents have been in touch with Trump recently.

Trump’s lies are second to none and they are part of his personality. He lies several times every day, on average, and doesn’t even think it’s a problem for him when he gets caught contradicting himself.

In psychiatry, grandiosity is a delusion. It is a sense of superiority, uniqueness, or invulnerability that is unrealistic and not based on personal capability. However, Trump’s sense of superiority is not unrealistic. It is a consequence of the obscene power the Constitution gives the president. Thus, even though Trump believes in his infallibility and that he has a special insight no one else has, and even though many of his utterings and actions are mad, it would likely not be reasonable to call him a psychiatric case.

Trump’s omnipotence and untrustworthiness are very visible. He promised he would avoid needless foreign wars, and he became very sour when he did not get the Nobel Peace Prize, which he indecently had asked for before the committee decided to avoid him. He wrote to the Norwegian Prime Minister, Jonas Gahr Støre, that since he didn’t get the Nobel Peace Prize, he didn’t feel an obligation to think purely of peace, repeating that he wanted to have “Complete and Total Control of Greenland.” Like a little boy who screams to get an ice cream, Trump uses capital letters when there is something he wants.

In his first year in office, Trump bombed 7 countries: Iran, Venezuela, Nigeria, Somalia, Yemen, Syria, and Iraq. No US president ever did that before.

Like Hitler, Trump doesn’t respect the law or international treaties, not even the NATO treaty. He has threatened to take Greenland, a close NATO ally, with his military; he has threatened Canada, which he believes should be part of the United States; he wants to rule Venezuela and Iran or at least control the rulers; and he says he can do whatever he wants with Cuba and has talked about grabbing it.

Trump has always grabbed what he wanted if unopposed, also women. There is a video, where Trump described his attempt to seduce a married woman: “I did try and fuck her. She was married … You know I am automatically attracted to beautiful – I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the pussy. You can do anything.”

Among the women he grabbed was the intelligent porn star Stormy Daniels, whom he grabbed in his hotel room, which she was not prepared for.

I believe there is a good reason why we cannot see all the Epstein files. Dozens of FBI witness interviews appear to be missing in the files released by the Department of Justice, including three interviews related to a woman who accused Trump of sexually assaulting her via Epstein when she was approximately 13 years old.

Like for other fascistoid dictators, Trump’s power is based on fear. When heads of states don’t agree with Trump’s manic ideas, he introduces stiff tariffs and threatens them in other ways, e.g. with killing the NATO alliance, which he did when European leaders said no to help him with keeping the Strait of Hormuz open because his war is not Europe’s war.

Trump constantly haunts people and institutions with other views than his with frivolous lawsuits or loss of funding; he fires people he doesn’t like; he puts his name on everything; and he falsified the history totally about his attempted coup d’état on January 6, 2021, with his vicious mob attack on Capitol and democracy.

A satire recently awarded a prize for the best kiss of Trump’s ass. Trump took all the prizes in the satire. T

Another satire was when the Denmarkification Committee nominated him for the Lægoland Peace Prize for his visionary efforts to dismantle outdated concepts like borders and assemble a new world order. The committee noted that Trump is unique: “In many ways, we haven’t seen such an innovative understanding of peace since Germany in the 1930s.”

In a recent protest march against Trump, someone carried a placard with the text: “Elect a clown, expect a circus:”

Trump’s inner circle are political amateurs who don’t dare disagree with their master even when they can see - despite their inexperience - that he is dead wrong. Trump still enjoys a surprising popularity in the population, which is related to the fact that many of his supporters are unable to see when he talks nonsense about issues he knows very little about because they also know very little about the issues.

A popular saying is that madness is doing the same thing again and again expecting a different result. Trump is a champion in this futile discipline. What did America get out of the many wars it started after World War II? Nothing but defeat upon defeat and the loss of many lives including young Americans. And yet Trump attacked Iran, with no plan about when and how the war would end or with what result.

I could be wrong, but I am convinced that we will see total disaster in Trump’s war with Iran. US troops were in Afghanistan for 20 years, in Vietnam for 8, in Iraq for 8. Putin thought he could take Ukraine in a matter of weeks; the war has now lasted 4 years. Why does Trump not learn anything from history? For how many years will how many people die in a war he cannot win, which Benjamin Netanyahu likely convinced him he should launch against Iran?

The world would be a better place if Trump was removed from office for reasons of insanity, but this cannot be done because he is not insane, even though what we are witnessing under his leadership is pure madness. We are many who saw Americans as our friends and closest allies before Trump’s first presidency, but today, we are deeply saddened to see how Trump has united the whole world against America and how close he has come to making America a fascist dictatorship state and a kleptocracy.

But there is a much darker perspective on all this, which is that we Europeans have been too naïve. America has started countless wars, murdered heads of state, overthrown democratically elected governments, and tried to assassinate Fidel Castro through decades. And America has always suffered from a grandiosity complex, as expressed in Trump’s slogan: Make America Great Again? Again? Was it ever great, or just an awful bully disrupting world order repeatedly, behaving as a mafia boss, just like Trump does now?

Trump is so rude that he says what other US leaders have not dared say publicly, whereby he has opened our eyes so that we can ask ourselves: Is there any major difference now to what America always was? An outlaw. Most pathetically, the NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte recently called Trump daddy. He should have called him Godfather. Like Marlon Brando, Trump has also complained about lack of respect when we Europeans disagreed with him.

The US should change its Constitution fundamentally. It is not okay for a democracy to give its president almost dictatorial power or to have election rules whereby the winner in a state takes it all. The US should also have more than two political parties competing for power, like in Europe. It will be more difficult to rule but more fair to the US population and us, the rest of the world.