Some of my readers will argue that I should stick to my science and not address US politics, which is not my business. But being a Dane, it is my business. Donald Trump, President of the United States, is a danger to democracy and world peace, and when he repeatedly threatened to take Greenland, a close and loyal NATO ally, by military force, he created chaos, international condemnation, and made Greenlandic children deeply unhappy. I am also a conscientious citizen. Should I not protest when I see an America cheering a fascistoid leader when my grandfather and stepfather were taken by the Gestapo and were very lucky to survive? My compatriot, nuclear physicist and Nobel Prize winner Niels Bohr, also stepped into politics when he wrote a letter to the United Nations in 1950 warning about how dangerous the atomic bomb was and advocating for international control of nuclear energy.

In 2020, George Floyd was murdered in Minneapolis by police officer Derek Chauvin who knelt on his neck for over nine minutes. Chauvin was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison. This started the “Black Lives Matter” movement but President Trump tweeted about the protests: “Please just deploy the military and take control of these animals who are ruining our cities!” He also said that if any cops wanted to mishandle the people in the back of their cars – as he encouraged them to do in a speech to police officers in 2017 – he would look the other way.

Trump has also said he is fine with the “roughing up” of hecklers at his rallies. In 2016 he told his supporters at a campaign event, “If you see someone getting ready to throw a tomato, knock the crap out of them, would you? Seriously. OK? Just knock the hell. I promise you I will pay for the legal fees. I promise.”

Trump’s fascistoid manners

Trump’s fascistoid tendencies became full-blown when he lost the presidential election in November 2020 to Joe Biden.

A mob of Trump supporters stormed the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021, which disrupted a joint session of Congress convened to certify the results of the election. Because its object was to prevent a legitimate president-elect from assuming office, the attack was widely regarded as an insurrection or attempted coup d’état. The FBI and other law-enforcement agencies considered it an act of domestic terrorism.

Members of Congress feared for their lives even after the riot, also Republicans, if they did not follow the Trump script but advocated that he should be impeached.

Trump was impeached for high crimes, the “incitement of insurrection.” He told his supporters in a speech he held close to Capitol on January 6 that “We won this election, and we won it by a landslide … We will stop the steal ... If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.” Trump also told the insurrectionists that he would be prepared to pardon them, borrowing a strategy from the playbook of Benito Mussolini, the Italian fascist who pardoned himself.

Trump knew he had lost the election, which he told people in his closed circle, but he fed lies about election fraud to his supporters day in and day out and whipped them up into a frenzy that caused the mob attack on democracy. Even though all investigations and dozens of lawsuits flatly rejected the claim, Trump’s gigantic lie was widely disseminated on

social media, by himself and others, and two-thirds of the Republicans still believed in his lie by the end of 2021.

There was no election fraud but Trump tried to make election fraud himself four days before the mob attack. He pressured Georgia’s top election official to “find” enough votes to overturn his defeat in the state, and he told the Georgia Secretary of State that there is “nothing wrong with saying … you’ve recalculated” and alternately flattered, begged and threatened him with vague criminal consequences. “I just want to find 11,780 votes … Because we won the state,” Trump said in the recorded phone call.

In 2023, Trump was indicted on racketeering, conspiracy and other charges by a grand jury in Georgia. Eighteen other people, including Trump’s former lawyer Rudy Giuliani and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, were also indicted, accused of joining Trump in efforts to unlawfully change the outcome of the election.

Unbelievably, in November 2025 when Trump was president again, Peter Skandalakis, Executive Director, Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia, dropped the case “to serve the interests of justice.”

It seems to me that the best way to become a really big crook and escape justice is to become President of the Unites States, which gives you immunity for your crimes.

Numerous warnings in 2024 against voting for Trump again

During the months leading up to the election in November 2024, there were numerous warnings against voting for Trump again. Many people documented that his rhetoric was very similar to that of Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini and they warned that Trump would try to change US democracy into an autocracy or a fascist dictatorship.

The Guardian published a most illuminating article, “Is Donald Trump a fascist?,” which Robert O Paxton, an authority on fascism, confirmed: “Trump’s incitement of the invasion of the Capitol … removes my objection to the fascist label. His open encouragement of civic violence to overturn an election crosses a red line.”

Virtually everything The Guardian predicted came true.

JD Vance, who is now Vice President, said: “I go back and forth between thinking Trump might be a cynical asshole like Nixon who wouldn’t be that bad (and might even prove useful) or that he might be America’s Hitler.”

Like Hitler, Trump is a racist. About ten years earlier, he conducted a years-long campaign to brand Barack Obama an illegitimate occupant of the White House. He questioned his citizenship and birth certificate, and in 2012, he tweeted: “When I was 18, people called me Donald Trump. When he was 18 @BarackObama was Barry Soweto.”

When he launched his first presidential campaign in 2015, Trump said about Mexican immigrants: “They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.” He also indicated that he would not accept the results of an election he didn’t win and told Hillary Clinton in their first presidential debate that if he became president, she would end up in jail, which is where he seems to think all his political opponents belong.

In his 2004 novel, The Plot Against America, Philip Roth imagined another outcome of the second world war. Before he died in 2018, Roth was asked whether he had intended his novel as a warning about the possibility of fascism. He hadn’t been thinking of a politician like Trump, though he knew his type well and his fiction is full of such characters: braggarts, charlatans, conmen, narcissistic whiners, and sexually incontinent bullies. These men are everywhere in the US but not in his wildest fantasies had Roth imagined that such a person might become president.

Articles in the New Republic laid out what life in the US under a second Trump term might be like. They imagined far greater repression of minorities, a violent clampdown on illegal immigration, co-option of the US military by Trump, infiltration of the US state by hardline ideologues, the hollowing out of democratic institutions, and curtailment of civil liberties, all of which came true.

During his 2024 campaign, Trump promised his voters that “In four years you don’t have to vote again. We’ll have it fixed so good you’re not gonna have to vote.” This was what Hitler did and there have been multiple reports of Trump privately admiring Hitler. In 2023, Trump denied he ever read Mein Kampf, but in the past, he’s acknowledged owning a copy of it.

Hitler spoke about making Germany great again and Trump also echoed Hitler and Mussolini when he said: “We pledge to you that we will root out the communists, Marxists, fascists and the radical left thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country that lie and steal and cheat on elections.” Calling people “vermin” was used effectively by Hitler and Mussolini to dehumanize people and encourage their followers to engage in violence and “I am going to drain the swamp and clean up the country” was said by both Mussolini and Trump.

Trump said about immigrants that they are poisoning the blood of the USA, mental institutions and prisons and that he would begin the largest domestic mass deportation operation in American history. Hitler and Goebbels talked about the Jews in the same way and deported them to death camps.

Trump said he would completely overhaul the corrupt Department of “Injustice” to clear out all the communists and that he would appoint a real special prosecutor to go after the most corrupt president in the history of the United States of America, Joe Biden. A spectacular irony considering that, in February 2024, a survey of 154 scholars ranked Trump as the worst US president in history, even worse than Andrew Johnson who broke every treaty he made with the Indians.

But Trump didn’t stop there. In October 2025, a commentator wrote in The Guardian that the Department of Justice was conducting politically targeted investigations and arrests and that the military was being deployed to intimidate fellow citizens. When the governor of Illinois and the mayor of Chicago didn’t support Trump’s agenda of his regime’s assault on Chicago communities, he – being the dictatorial head of a punitive factional state - called for them to be jailed.

The exercise of violence in service of a president’s whim also entailed that Trump selectively starved Democratic jurisdictions of federal funds, even as their residents continued to pay billions in federal taxes. Trump proceeded under the thin guise of “law and order” while he waged war against his personal enemies.

The Republican party sold what little soul it had to a conman who increasingly aligned the Supreme Court with himself against the Constitution, as all dictators do. A rapid escalation of political violence in America was well under way and Trump had made it clear that he would continue to expand his campaign of violence with total impunity if people did not respond. History has shown that refusing to counter fascism because retaliation might follow is surrender and disaster.

A key publication is Project 2025, published in 2023 by the conservative thinktank The Heritage Foundation. It is over 900 pages long, an ultraconservative playbook for a coming Republican president, and many of the contributors were former Trump staffers during this first presidency. The report has been strongly criticised by the Democratic Party, parts of the Republican Party, and many interest groups for threatening American democracy, civil rights, and the separation of powers, and has been described as a roadmap for how to replace the rule of law with right-wing ideals.

Project 2025 details how Trump and his allies can dismantle and disrupt the US government. This includes taking partisan control of government agencies to root out liberal policies, ridding the federal ranks of many appointed roles and stacking agencies instead with political appointees loyal to Trump’s ideas, expanding presidential powers, enforcing an anti-abortion agenda, imposing a sharp crackdown on illegal immigration, and abolishing many federal agencies, including the Department of Education. One of the directors said it was about “systematically preparing to march into office … a new army of aligned, trained and weaponised conservatives ready to do battle against the deep state.”

What we have already seen during Trump’s second term is a rather slavish fulfillment of the goals in Project 2025. We have also seen other predictions come true. The Guardian described that Trump’s style is to lash out against anyone he gets affronted by and to express his personal grievances in the language of the mob. If he doesn’t like you, he will take you apart on his social media accounts. It’s dangerous and it’s demeaning. Trump’s rhetoric of violence is essentially reactive – it’s all about how he’s feeling. He is limited by his inability to see beyond the situation he finds himself in. That was true when he orchestrated the attack on Capitol as well – he wanted something so badly, he thought any means were justified in trying to get it. But he really didn’t know how to get what he wanted.

The Guardian aptly described how Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric and his readiness to conjure up a permanent sense of crisis to justify his vicious politics has echoes of fascist forerunners. In his 2017 inaugural address, Trump described a state of “American carnage” in a “tombstone” nation, and when he accepted the Republican nomination in 2024, he described a world on the brink of collapse. At the Republican National Convention, he told his audience that “There is an international crisis, the likes of which the world has seldom been part of. Nobody can believe what’s happening. War is now raging in Europe and the Middle East, a growing spectre of conflict … hangs over all of Asia, and our planet is teetering on the edge of World War three, and this will be a war like no other war because of the weaponry.”

We have seen almost daily how Trump boasts and talks about huge problems and crises that he alone has solved or can solve. Before taking office again, Trump said 53 times that he would end the Russia-Ukraine war within 24 hours. In January 2026, he wrote on Truth Social: “No single person, or President, has done more for NATO than President Donald J. Trump. If I didn’t come along, there would be no NATO right now. It would have been in the ash heap of history. Sad, but TRUE.” The same month, he said in Davos that Canada owes its continued existence to the United States and he shared an altered image of a map of the United States that included Canada, Greenland, Venezuela and Cuba as part of its territory.

The Guardian noted, which many European leaders confirmed when Trump threatened to take Greenland by military force, that Trump is unreliable and inconsistent. With his extraordinary, unchecked power, he might well start World War three by accident, simply because the occupant of the Oval Office gets to call the shots in foreign affairs. He is the one brokering the deals, and breaking them, and gets final say on the deployment of nuclear weapons. The real risk lies in putting a man with so little impulse control and such a strong sense of personal grievance at the head of the world’s most powerful military machine.

The Guardian also warned that it is dangerous to let a man with no sense of fiscal responsibility or financial accountability who doesn’t know how to govern play games with the US economy. Trump has tried to blame Europe for the catastrophically high deficit on the US financial budget, e.g. by claiming that we are responsible for the high US drug prices. And he causes financial losses for everyone, including his own country, by his utterly stupid tariffs, which he uses to punish countries that disobey his orders. The Guardian article predicted that the worst form of politics will return because Trump is too much of a cynical asshole.

Other commentators were also blunt. Previous CIA director Leon Panetta said that Trump is a liar who does not believe in the Constitution, in the rule of law, or in free and fair election.

Erica Newland, a lawyer who should ensure that Trump’s decisions were legal during his first presidency, said that he didn’t have any concept of democracy or any respect for the law. He promised that if he became president again, he would use the Department of Justice to go after his enemies. She noted that authoritarians increase their power, politicise independent institutions, crush dissents, spread misinformation, target vulnerable communities, corrupt elections, and start violence, and that Trump had engaged in all seven of these.

Trump is a mastermind in turning everything upside down and making half of the US population believe in his monstrous lies. When asked in 2023, if he had any regrets about his actions during the attack on Capitol, Trump voiced no remorse. As the violence unfolded on that day, he ignored the desperate pleas of aides and allies to denounce the rioters and ask them to stand down. And when he did speak out, hours later, his response was tepid: He said he loved the rioters and shared their pain.

In November 2021, 54% of the Republicans said the anger that led to the attack was either fully or partially justified. Two-thirds of the Republicans believed in Trump’s gigantic lie about election fraud by the end of 2021, and in 2024, one-third of all Americans still believed in this lie.

Trump has even claimed that others were responsible for the attack, including Antifa – a peaceful anti-fascist movement - and Black Lives Matter, and, most outrageously, he said it was a “staged riot” orchestrated by the government.

Trump called the investigations related to the attack on Capitol a witch hunt. During the first day of his second term, he pardoned nearly 1600 people, including around 175 charged with using a deadly or dangerous weapon or causing serious bodily injury to an officer. Trump defended the criminals: “What they’ve done to these people is outrageous. There’s rarely been anything like it in the history of our country” and the proclamation said it “ends a grave national injustice that has been perpetrated upon the American people over the last four years and begins a process of national reconciliation.” Trump had previously called those prosecuted for the riot “political prisoners” who posed “zero threat.”

Nothing could be further from the truth. Among those pardoned were people from Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, two far-right groups, and two of their leading figures had been sentenced to 22 and 18 years of prison, respectively.

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi called Trump’s actions “an outrageous insult to our justice system and the heroes who suffered physical scars and emotional trauma as they protected the Capitol, the Congress and the Constitution.”

Just days before he pardoned everyone, Vice President JD Vance told Fox News that “if you committed violence on that day, obviously you shouldn’t be pardoned.” Vance was right about Trump being a cynical asshole. He doesn’t even care what his Vice President says.

Rewriting history in the extreme

All dictators rewrite history and Trump does it to such an extent that Joseph Stalin would have been proud of him.

In 2026, on the 5-year anniversary of the mob attacks on Capitol that Trump orchestrated, which led to at least 5 deaths and 140 police officers being injured, and left many with persistent and debilitating post-traumatic stress disorder, the White House rolled out a new website with a full-blown recast of the historical record, hailing the mob as “peaceful protesters” who were provoked by law enforcement and Former Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi (who fled to save her life during the attack!).

The website recasts the rioters as the victims and depicts Trump as a hero for granting sweeping pardons for the nearly 1,600 people charged in connection with the deadly attack, omits the portions of Trump’s address where he twice said his supporters should “fight like hell,” claims that Trump supporters who died outside the Capitol of natural causes – a heart attack and a stroke – were “killed,” and baselessly accuses the US Capitol Police of “deliberately escalating tensions.” It says officers’ “provocative tactics,” like firing tear gas into the crowd, “turned a peaceful demonstration into chaos,” even though there is extensive video footage showing rioters attacking police first.

The website claims that “zero law enforcement officers lost their lives,” but one officer died from strokes one day after being assaulted while defending the Capitol, and four other officers died of suicide in the months after the assault.

The website labels all pardon recipients as “patriotic Americans,” even though some were members of far-right militias, were people convicted of beating police, were alleged Nazi sympathizers, or brought deadly weapons to the Capitol.

Trump suppresses free speech to such as extent that he sued the New York Times in January 2026 for publishing an opinion poll that was not favourable for him.

Murders committed by Trump’s paramilitary troops

In January 2026, federal agents murdered two white Americans, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, two weeks apart, in Minneapolis. After an agent had killed Renee Good, the White House deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller, told Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers that “You have federal immunity in the conduct of your duties.”

After Pretti had been killed, Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino spoke on TV about a situation “where an individual wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement” and he praised the agents who executed Pretti. Kristi Noem, Secretary of Homeland Security, said on TV that “An individual approached US border patrol officers with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun. Fearing for his life and the life of his fellow officers around him, an agent fired defensive shots.” Noem and Miller both described Pretti as “an assassin [who] tried to murder federal agents” and called him a domestic terrorist.

In civilised nations, those who hold the power do not draw conclusions about issues that could incriminate themselves but wait for the evidence to be examined independently.

Referring to the videos onlookers had taken, the governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, said the government officials lied. Pretti protested against the actions of the ICE patrols and tried to protect a woman an agent had pushed to the ground and pepper-sprayed. He was filming the scene with his I-phone when an agent searched him, found he had a handgun and took it away. A few seconds later, when he was in a kneeling position on all four, Pretti was shot in the back, unarmed. A total of 10 shots were fired. This was murder. Pretti did not threaten anyone and no one feared for his life.

JD Vance said in a tweet: “This level of engineered chaos is unique to Minneapolis. It is the direct consequence of far left agitators, working with local authorities.” In Nazi Germany in the 1930s, it was the brownshirts – the Sturmabteilung (SA) - that terrorised the streets and murdered people, and officially the Jews were blamed. Below Vance’s tweet, someone compared the murder of Pretti with a Nazi murder:

Autocrats try to control the media. The story on Fox News and in many other media was one about left-wing “agitators” who interfered with totally legal Homeland Security efforts to enforce the law in blue cities that sought to hide lawbreakers. The essence of the White House propaganda is: Believe only what we are telling you (which is about promoting Trump).

There has been little coverage of ICE agents stopping people at random or failing to get warrants before entering homes or using tear gas and other chemical irritants against non-violent protesters. A judge from Minnesota stated that in January 2026 alone, ICE violated at least 96 court orders.

Former President Bill Clinton said: “To make matters even worse, at every turn, the people in charge have lied to us, told us not to believe what we’ve seen with our own eyes, and pushed increasingly aggressive and antagonistic tactics, including impeding investigations by local authorities.” George Orwell wrote in his novel, “1984,” that “The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.”

An American colleague wrote to me that he has friends in Minneapolis who are likening ICE actions to a military attack, and that Minneapolis police have been called out to protect the population. A columnist spoke of masked and heavily armed agents roaming the streets and picking up and assaulting people for having the wrong skin colour or accent, or being engaged in the constitutionally protected acts of filming, observing or protesting their presence.

The Justice Department compiles a list of “domestic terrorists” with a “cash reward system” that incentivises people to report on their fellow Americans, like Stasi did in East Germany (the DDR). Terrorism includes opposition to immigration enforcement and ”hostility towards traditional views on family, religion, and morality.” This looks like the moral police in Iran or the American Taliban, as one of my American friends called it. The initiative is “ideologically one-sided” and provides legal justification for criminalising free speech. Notably, there is no mention of the violent white supremacy movements.

In January 2026, a masked ICE agent warned a woman filming their activities in Portland that her information would be entered into a “nice little database” that would label her a domestic terrorist.

Agents use facial recognition on their body cameras, social media monitoring and other tech tools to track protesters, e.g. to locate where they are, and ICE has Israeli software that allows them to hack the protesters’ mobile phones. In July, Trump increased ICE’s annual budget to roughly $28 billion from $8 billion, making it the most richly funded law enforcement agency in the federal government. In one video, agents could be heard telling people that they were being recorded with facial recognition technology and that their faces would be added to a database. This is what they do in China.

A volunteer ICE watcher in Maine, said a federal agent came to her home to threaten her, which was one of the scariest things that ever happened to her. To say: “This is a warning. We know you live right here,” is how the mafia operates.

Two volunteers in Minneapolis, driving supplies to immigrants hiding in their homes from federal agents and following ICE vehicles, said that agents had gone to their homes to threaten them too.

One of the saddest things about the killings of Good and Pretti is that neither of them seemed to have known the danger until it was too late. It was not prudent of Pretti to have a hidden handgun in his clothes, but it was legal and could not justify murdering him.

The United States is no longer a democracy

Previous Danish Prime Minister Anders Fogh Rasmussen wrote in January 2026 in a Danish newspaper, that “Europe must tell Trump that enough is enough.”

Rasmussen, once the NATO Secretary General, has always admired the USA but “like all citizens in our Kingdom, I have watched with anger and disbelief the threats against our sovereignty that come from The White House ... In less than a year, President Trump has fundamentally changed the international rules of the game … We must quickly expand our trade relationships with democracies like Canada, India and Australia, and with all other partners that are willing to adhere to an established set of economic rules, in order to reduce our risk in relation to the whims of Washington.”

Rasmussen also said: “Today, we are again facing the hostilities from autocratic power politics because our closest ally has made it clear that alliances, which are forged in the fire, don’t mean anything at all for them. Europe is facing a choice. We either become strong enough to participate in Donald Trump’s power play – or we will be forced to suffer the consequences.”

Rasmussen joined the United States in its wars against Iraq and Afghanistan and no other country in the US led coalition, except Georgia, lost more soldiers than Denmark compared to country size. Trump enraged his allies when he said, also in January 2026, about the NATO troops: “We’ve never needed them. We have never really asked anything of them. You know, they’ll say they sent some troops to Afghanistan, or this or that. And they did – they stayed a little back, a little off the front lines.”

Other members of the Trump administration also demonstrated an extreme lack of respect and decency. The US Embassy in Copenhagen angered Danish veterans by removing flags with the names of the 44 soldiers killed in Afghanistan from an area outside the building, which were planted after Trump’s heartless remarks. In June 2025, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said that US troops in Afghanistan would joke that the ISAF acronym on the shoulder patches of their allies – which stood for International Security Assistance Force – actually stood for “I Saw Americans Fighting.”

As Rasmussen said, Trump has transformed the United States into an autocracy. Trump does everything he can to disband democracy and become the first King of America. A year ago, the White House released photos styling Trump as a king on social media:

What’s next?

The Unites States under Trump has become seriously dysfunctional, and by his wild political manoeuvres and total lack of respect for the law and other people, Trump has succeeded to unite the rest of the world against his country. As they say in Greenland: MAGA means Make America Go Away.

Trump is beyond reach. He was a reality star and sees only himself, makes huge mistakes all the time, while the rest of the world laughs and are horrified by his constant grandiose utterings.

Trump does what the film about him, “The Apprentice,” says:

Rule number 1: Attack, attack, attack.

Rule number 2: Admit nothing, deny everything.

Rule number 3: No matter what happens, you claim victory and never admit defeat.

Like all dictators, Trump believes he is above the law and only has his own conscience to guide him. In an interview in January 2026, he said “I don’t need international law” and that the only constraint to his power as president of the US is “My own morality, my own mind. It’s the only thing that can stop me.” Similarly, Mussolini said: “I follow my instincts, and I am never wrong,” shortly before he invaded Ethiopia in 1935.

Trump has surrounded himself with sycophant yes-men and yes-women. He is unpredictable, impulsive, insulting, vindictive, and vulgar, and he bullies people and whole nations. This makes him very dangerous for world peace. Strongman megalomaniacs

present themselves as bold innovators with unerring instincts about how to lead their countries to greatness. Their personality cults proclaim their infallibility while propaganda machines suppress news of their failures and exaggerate their influence and competency.

When loyalists and party functionaries praise them and repeat their lies, leaders can start to believe their own hype and promulgate unscrutinised policies that fail. Rather than course correct, such leaders often double down and engage in even riskier behaviour - starting wars or escalating involvement in military conflicts that eventually reveal the human and financial tolls of their corruption and incompetence.

In February 2025, Republican Mitch McConnell encouraged his fellow Senators to use their constitutional powers because Trump had sought to greatly expand the reach of the presidency. McConnell also had to hide from the violent mob that attacked the US Capitol, and in a speech following the attack, he said: “There’s no question, none, that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events.”

A US columnist wrote in January 2026 that European leaders were convinced that Trump would try to rig the 2026 midterm elections in November and probably even the subsequent national election. In fact, Trump recently said he had accomplished so much that “there shouldn’t even be an election” and he made two separate references to the possibility of cancelling the midterm elections.

Redistricting is one of Trump’s attempts at gaming the system, but he also uses his administration to try to control who gets to vote: “White House lawyers are demanding that 44 of America’s 50 states hand over un-redacted voter rolls, including not just the names and addresses of registered voters but also their driving license details and several digits from their social security numbers.” They are suing 24 states that have refused to surrender the information.

Attorney General Pam Bondi sent a letter to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, listing the release of voter data as one of three requirements for the disgraced ICE agents to leave the state. This is blackmail.

What will Trump do to avoid losing the election? Will he scare voters in blue states from leaving home fearing for their safety because of his paramilitaries, which some Democrats are fearing? Trump’s longtime ally and former top adviser Steve Bannon has previously claimed in his podcast that “as we take control of the cities, there will be ICE officers near the polling places.” Moreover, Trump has threatened several times to use the so-called Insurrection Act of 1807, which gives the US president increased authority to deploy the military and the National Guard.

And if he loses the election? Will he declare martial law and attempt another coup d’état? Will we see riots, unrest, and the start of a civil war? It is very concerning that Trump has good control of the US Supreme Court, which has helped him again and again without explaining why, making his lawless behaviour possible, as a US professor of law noted, even to the degree of violating the Constitution.

The USA is regarded as the epicentre for unrest and European pension companies have started selling their US government bonds. This could end in a world-wide financial disaster.

We can only hope that the fate of Trump’s good friend, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, will restrain him a little. He is serving a 27-year prison sentence for plotting a coup after he lost the election. Evidently, Trump should also have received a long prison sentence after his failed coup d’état in 2021.

The world watches in horror how Trump has made the USA a fascist state. Trump was impeached in 2019 for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, and again in 2021 for his failed coup d’état. The Republicans in the US Senate saved him from conviction but it is time for Republicans to abandon their party loyalties and ensure that Trump gets removed from office as quickly as possible. As possible signs of dementia, he referred to Greenland as the completely separate nation of Iceland at least four times during the rambling, highly embarrassing speech he delivered at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in January 2026.

It is also time to remind voters that what characterises fascist dictatorship states is that their leaders kill their own people, lie about it, and break the law routinely. Trump has repeated threatened to use the US military against Americans.

During the cold war in the 1960s, Danes feared that the Americans rather than the Soviets might start a nuclear war. With Trump as president, I am not alone in seeing once again America as the greatest threat to world peace.