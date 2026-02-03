Discussion about this post

Guido Vandeven
Every political choice has a shadow. What claims has Greenland as part of EU, NATO and under US dome protection on Ukraine, are they also seduced (?) into the willing like France, Germany and GB to send soldiers to defend Kiev or Odessa or some other territory collapsing? If EU and US are witnesses on the sideline Netanyahu eradicating Gaza doesn’t it make them complicit? Israel sending a US Armada to the Gulf to start a WW and that was the intent for the great Zion Empire. Reality dawned at the last moment, Iran can put the whole world into a nuclear winter by putting fire on the US assets in the Middle East. Trump has come to his senses even if for most he’s a lunatic, but I stand now by him, his message is clear ; you have to fight your own wars and from now on you pay for yourself. Nice exposé and wishful thinking but all this can come to an end with Trump’s middle terms or even more with Epsteingate.

Clark Rector
Good summary. Please see the work of Swiss Historian Daniele Ganser for more nuance on NATO.

Thank you for writing this.

-Clark

