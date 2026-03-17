Peter C. Gøtzsche

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anthony Reid's avatar
Anthony Reid
1d

https://substack.com/@gsfriedman/note/c-228994008?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=53pn92

Reply
Share
Sue Griffiths's avatar
Sue Griffiths
1d

Because he has no plan? How about because America and Israel’s attack was against international law

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter C. Gøtzsche · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture