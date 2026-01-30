The Make America Great Again slogan was originally used by Ronald Reagan in his 1980 presidential campaign. Donald Trump has used it in all his campaigns and as president, he often wears a red hat with the slogan in white letters.

After Trump’s incessant terrorist threats where he stunned the entire world by not ruling out the possibility of taking Greenland – a NATO ally - by military force, a Greenlander produced a similar hat that can be bought in Greenland, but with a more apt inscription:

Trump’s excuse, that he needed Greenland for national security, was void because the USA already had the bases it wanted on the island and because Greenland and Denmark have always been positive in case the USA wanted more bases, material or personnel stationed there.

A Democratic senator said that “There is no current security threat from Russia or China to Greenland. The only security threat to Greenland right now is the United States.” Others noted that “China and Russia must be having a field day” as Trump is destroying the NATO alliance, and a poll showed that 86% of Americans opposed seizing Greenland militarily.

However, it worries me deeply that as many as 14% of Americans think it is okay to attack a close and loyal NATO ally and conquer a sovereign country.

Greenland is an autonomous part of the Kingdom of Denmark, and Denmark is a member of the European Union. Trump constantly worsened the chaos he had created by escalating the international tensions instead of reducing them. He was roundly criticised, even by a former US ambassador, for not talking friendly and calmly with the Greenlandic and Danish leaders about the non-existing threats from Russia and China against Greenland and the Arctic and about how we might reduce those non-existing threats.

All statesmen would have used their diplomatic channels, but Trump is not and never will be a statesman. He rules by creating havoc and by breaking the law, just as he broke the law routinely when he was in the construction business and didn’t pay his subcontractors, employees, and even his own lawyers what he owed them. A USA Today article from 2016 noted that Trump had been involved in more than 3,500 lawsuits over the past three decades.

Trump fired countless seriously disrespectful and aggressive messages about Greenland and Denmark on his social media platform, which he ironically calls Truth Social. The Washington Post estimated that he made 30,573 false or misleading claims during his first presidency, and even if it can be debated what qualifies as fake news, Trump demonstrates virtually every day that he is a habitual liar and bullies other people and nations.

At long last, Greenland and Denmark succeeded to have a meeting arranged on 14 January 2026 between our foreign ministers, Vivian Motzfeldt and Lars Løkke Rasmussen, respectively, with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the White House.

Rasmussen said after the meeting on TV: “I am not Chamberlain.” Neville Chamberlain, the prewar British Prime Minister, had a policy of appeasement toward Nazi Germany. After signing the “Peace for our time” declaration in 1938, which allowed Germany to annex the Sudetenland, he expressed hope that war was averted, but the declaration was rapidly invalidated by Hitler’s further aggressions.

Appeasement policies won’t work because Trump, like Hitler, doesn’t respect the law or international treaties, not even the NATO treaty. He has always grabbed what he wanted if unopposed, also women, “Grab ‘em by the pussy,” as he said, which is why we must all oppose him.

Reacting to Trump’s deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller’s talk about the US taking Greenland, a Danish lawmaker said that Miller had the mentality of a rapist: “You can’t defend yourself, so I’m going to take you.” As the parent, so the child.

Republican Andy Ogles said: “If you had a referendum today to the folks of Greenland they’d overwhelmingly want independence from Denmark and they would overwhelmingly want a closer relationship with the United States of America.” This huge lie was rebuked by Greenland government minister Naaja Nathanielsen. And who on earth would want to belong to America these days? The Greenlanders have not forgotten what happened to the indigenous people in America, the Indians, and their livelihood, the buffalos.

The Wild House

Trump’s insatiable thirst for constant admiration and his grandiosity complex has led to name changes, e.g. from the Kennedy Center to the Trump-Kennedy Center and from the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

Like all autocrats, Trump punishes immediately everyone who disagrees with him, whether it be a person, an organisation, or a whole country. When the Associated Press continued calling the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of Mexico, Trump said that he supports absolute freedom of speech, but obviously only for journalists who agree with him, as those from the AP were not allowed to come to his press conferences.

When we didn’t give him Greenland, Trump threatened to impose tariffs on eight NATO allies, starting at 10% with a later rise to 25% until a deal was reached, which drew condemnation from European leaders.

In Europe, we watch with disbelief what comes out of the White House, and one of my friends suggested to change the name of the world’s power centre to the Wild House because Trump’s many law breaks and blunt lies are not “White” but dirty (see photo).

Vice President JD Vance on the photo said on Fox News that Trump “doesn’t care about what the Europeans scream at us, he cares about putting the interests of America’s citizens first.” This is how Hitler argued when he invaded other countries. The Aryan supremacy. Vance also said: “You got probably 55,000 people living on Greenland who are not actually happy with Danish government.” I got it. It follows that Denmark will take over the USA, as most Americans are unhappy with the Trump administration, right? Well, we wouldn’t have it, even if we got it for free.

Soap operas come from America but little did we know that a reality star, a crooked businessman, and a cynical asshole, as Vance called him during Trump’s 2024 election campaign, would make a new episode every day after he had been elected to the most powerful job in the world for a second term. Every time we thought Trump had reached the moral bottom and that it couldn’t be worse, we realised the next day how wrong we were.

I have many American friends and they are all highly embarrassed about the Trump administration. Some are so desperate that they consider leaving their country, which some already did under Trump’s first term in office.

Europe has had enough of Trump. Even extreme right-wing parties – MEGA, Make Europe Great Again - now turn against him. His only remaining ally seems to be the disgraceful antidemocrat, Prime Minister Victor Orbán in Hungary. Trump is cornering himself more and more and his grandiosity complex prevents him from realising that Europe is much stronger than USA.

What a relief we have satire!

There are countless parodies on Trump but they are not really needed as he is a parody himself of what a US President should be like.

Trump rules and does international politics via his social media posts and he uses fake photos manipulated by Artificial Intelligence in his propaganda, like this one:

It didn’t take long before a little video was produced that showed polar bears dragging the US triumvirate away:

Many other satires were made including a hilariously funny video about how we will defend Greenland against Trump.

When Trump joked that Denmark’s defense of Greenland consists entirely of “two dog sleds” I joked back that the almighty US military has none.

There is also a video made by Greenlander Orla Joelsen where Trump runs for his life with a polar bear chasing him. As you cannot outrun a polar bear, and as they eat everything that comes their way, there is also a photo on the Internet showing the outcome of the run, with the text, “Welcome to Greenland.” The bear didn’t like Trump’s MAGA hat.

In a Truth Social post, Trump announced that Greenland is now an American “protectorate.” This is how the mob operates in New York City, seizing territories to enrich themselves.

Trump and his inner circle have a spectacular lack of common knowledge. A prudent rule that most people follow is that if you don’t know the key facts, it is wisest to keep quiet. But the staff in the Wild House are not even ashamed when they embarrass themselves and their country by revealing to the whole world how ignorant they are. The Wild House published this tweet:

There are no penguins in Greenland. So, does this mean that Trump will grab Antarctica, which has no sovereign owner making it easier for him than grabbing Greenland? It seems he has already planted the Greenlandic flag on Antarctica.

Sometimes, as with embracing the penguin, the US jokes are involuntary. When I read a biased report in NBC about vaccines, an ad popped up, which is the joke of the year:

Why would any Dane want to become an American citizen with Trump as the supreme, autocratic ruler? In poll after poll, we are one of the happiest nations on earth, which is not the case for the United States, and certainly not now.

There is more to laugh at. On 18 January 2026, Trump sent a letter to the Norwegian Prime Minister, Jonas Gahr Støre, which looks like a tantrum from a little child who did not get the ice cream he so much wanted:

“Dear Jonas: Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America. Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China, and why do they have a “right of ownership” anyway? There are no written documents, it’s only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there, also. I have done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States. The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland. Thank you! President DJT”

No written documents? Norwegian US experts called Trump’s letter rude, shameful and stupid.

The Wild House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller was also amazingly ignorant. He said to CNN: “Greenland has a population of 30,000 people. The real question is by what right does Denmark assert control over Greenland? What is the basis of their territorial claim? What is their basis of having Greenland as a colony of Denmark?”

Well, here is my history lesson for historyless Americans: There are around 57,000 people in Greenland. And when the US bought the Virgin Islands from Denmark in 1916, the US signed a document acknowledging the US recognition of Danish sovereignty over all of Greenland as part of the deal. And the 1951 Greenland Defense Agreement allowed the United States to keep its military bases in Greenland and to establish new bases. This agreement was updated and signed by the USA and Denmark in 2004. Other documents testify that Greenland is an autonomous part of the Kingdom of Denmark. Moreover, it is false and an insult to Greenlanders to claim that Greenland is a colony of Denmark.

Greenland and Denmark expressed their distaste after Miller’s wife posted a picture on X of Greenland painted in the colours of the US flag with a single word above it: “SOON”. Martina Navratilova, multiple grand slam tennis champion, retweeted: “Oh do fuck off Katie!!!” Other people noted: “So what’s the excuse to stop China from attacking Taiwan?” and “You are a traitor supporting traitors wishing to help Putin and Xi by destroying the transatlantic alliance.”

After Katie Miller’s rude tweet, Denmark’s prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, said: “It makes absolutely no sense to talk about the need for the United States to take over Greenland … The US has no right to annex any of the three nations in the Danish kingdom.”

Trump had repeatedly cited not only Greenland’s strategic location but, like all robber barons, also its mineral wealth, and he doubled down on his claims after Frederiksen’s comments.

Stephen Miller went on to say on CNN that “to secure the Arctic region, to protect and defend NATO and NATO interests, obviously, Greenland should be part of the United States.” What’s the difference to the way Putin argued when he attacked Ukraine and immediately committed war crimes in Bucha by murdering unarmed civilians in the streets? Greenland will never become part of the US unless attacked by the US military.

In Denmark, we love satire, so here is one, inspired by a 2025 Danish comedy, Cirkusrevyen. Trump wants to take Greenland, if necessary, by force. If USA attacks Denmark, USA is obliged, according to Article 5 in the NATO treaty about collective defense, to defend Denmark. And Denmark is obliged to support USA’s attack on Denmark while also supporting USA’s defense of Denmark. Elementary, my dear Watson. The only thing we never understood is: Why? I have suggested that we should reclaim North America. The Vikings came there before any other Europeans and settled for a short while.

Trump takes all the prizes

I have watched one of Trump’s cabinet meetings, which was nauseating. It started with people around the table praising highly and unduly The Great Leader. I could not see any difference to North Korea. Trump has created a person cult where he punishes everyone who does not constantly stimulate his endless vanity.

Saturday Night Live had a hilarious satire about “The first annual Trumps, the awards honoring the best in being or succumbing to President Trump.” It was like the Oscars, with a golden statuette of himself. One of the awards was for the best picture of Trump, and one of the nominees was redacted Epstein files with Trump among six young women. Another nominee was receiving “another fake award that he made FIFA invent to give to himself.” A third was for the best kiss of Trump’s ass. Trump grabbed all the awards for himself even when they had been given to other people.

Trump was nominated for the Lægoland Peace Prize by the Denmarkification Committee in January 2026 for his visionary efforts to dismantle outdated concepts like borders and assemble a new world order. The committee noted that Trump stands alone as a towering monolith of real estate diplomacy: “He is quite unique. In many ways, we haven’t seen such an innovative understanding of peace since Germany in the 1930s.”

Why would the belligerent Trump be satisfied with two peace prizes when he can get three? He got a football peace prize from a man who lives up to his name, Infantino. FIFA said the prize is for “individuals who help unite people in peace through unwavering commitment and special actions.” Really? Trump got the prize in December, after having threatened multiple times to take Greenland by force.

In January 2026, the Nobel Peace Prize was handed over to him cowardly for his “extraordinary leadership in promoting peace” by the one who actually got it, the Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado. Funnily, the first US sale of Venezuelan oil after Trump illegally and unconstitutionally attacked the country on 3 January 2026 and removed Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro accused of drug trafficking went to the company of a trader who donated millions to Trump’s 2024 campaign. No surprise there.

After peacemaker Trump had also threatened to take over Canada, which cannot be done without declaring war on Canada, the Canadians looked for more reliable trade partners than the USA and started negotiations with China. This made Trump threaten Canada with 100% tariffs if it made a deal with China.

Trump’s peacemaking manners are similar to those of the New York organised crime families: Give me what I want or you will face the consequences.

In 2018, I launched this joke during the discussion at an international scientific meeting in Helsinki, which a leading US psychiatrist immediately tweeted: “Does Donald Trump suffer from a mental disorder?” “No, he enjoys it, but everyone else suffers!”

This is truer than ever. The amount of suffering and chaos Trump generates are not a joke. Congress must act, impeach him, and remove him from office as quickly as possible. In America’s own interest. Trump always said, “America first,” so please get on with it.

Five years ago, after Trump had lost the election to Joe Biden, he orchestrated a violent attack on Capitol and democracy itself, which was an attempted coup d’état. I shall end this article with a link to another satire where Trump is being rolled out of the Oval Office while sitting behind his desk, pontificating about the non-existing “rigged election.”