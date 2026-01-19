Discussion about this post

Marice Nelson
7d

This is a sweet business model for the doctors- three minutes, prescribe antidepressants, patient must schedule more visits to keep getting the drug. If patient stops drug, they feel terrible resulting in lifelong customer. Legalized drug dealers. This is part and parcel of the medicalization of the human condition. And another example of , instead of addressing the problem of why so many children and adolescents are distressed, we go with a profitable fix that generates even more problems and so on. Then normalize the whole thing. Pretty soon people forget that all sorts of chronic health conditions in children were once rare and people are encouraged to take on these defects as major contributors to their identity so any critique of a drug or treatment may be perceived as an attack on those partaking in it and staunchly defend the whole mess. Except for the dreadful outcomes for patients, a brilliant business model

Neural Foundry
Jan 20

The point about withdrawal being harder than heroin isn't hyperbole when frontline clinicains keep saying the same thing. I've seen a few people stuck on SSRIs for years bc tapering off felt impossible, not beacuse they still needed the mood support. The disconnect between trial data and lived patient experience is massive here.

