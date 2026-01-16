Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charles Young's avatar
Charles Young
Jan 16

*Highly informative and well-researched article, bravo👍

*No doubt Mr Gotzsche, you've read the articles and listened to the statements from Sasha Latypova, Dr Mike Yeadon and others about the elephant in the room that few if any in the official medical community dares to even mention, that the vaccine programmes are the root cause of global ill-health🤔!?

*Also, that there was NO spreading viral pandemic(Professor Denis Rancourt...)and that the C-19 Global Military Operation was a gigantic hoodwinking, criminal hold-up and money-making hoax😳🥺!!

*Here in France, Didier Raoult called it the greatest medical scam in recorded history!!

*I'd be interested to know your positions on the aforementioned information.

Bonne continuation,

CJY

Reply
Share
1 reply
Djenefeur's avatar
Djenefeur
Jan 18Edited

At this point, the people who resist making their children healthier rather than taking orders to make their children more ill, could be considered complicit when we actually manage to do something about the ring leaders. Trouble is that those who follow them are already punished by having damaged children.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter C. Gøtzsche · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture