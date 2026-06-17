Peter C. Gøtzsche

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Sir Francis White
1d

Are all vaccine clinical trials that do not use a placebo (inert substance) unethical?

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Denis Rancourt's avatar
Denis Rancourt
1d

Valuable and pointed analysis of systematic science publisher misconduct!

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