Peter C. Gøtzsche

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Marice Nelson's avatar
Marice Nelson
4h

Bless you sir for doing the lord’s work. It should be done by government agencies, but as they have become industry shills, it’s left to determined honest brokers such as yourself

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Simon Holmlund's avatar
Simon Holmlund
5h

Thank you for all your efforts and your courage to stand up against these corporations and corrupted entities. Too many people within the medical field forget to live up to their oath, sacrificing their integrity for the sake of building or protecting their careers.

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