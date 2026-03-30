Peter C. Gøtzsche

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Dr Michael Sikorav's avatar
Dr Michael Sikorav
2d

As a psychiatrist living with bipolar and staying well with quetiapine, i will watch with real interest

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GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
2d

I am a Bang descendant, looks like Janus is another distant cousin! I would love to attend your event in Lillehammer, if only I could find the funds!

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