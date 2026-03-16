Cancer charities and cancer researchers publish misleading survival analyses so often that it seems to be a deliberate strategy to deceive the public into believing that important progress is being made in the fight against cancer.1 Others do it, too. Rudy Giuliani, former mayor of New York, used his experience as a prostate cancer patient to political effect to bash Democratic proposals for health-care reform in a 2007 radio campaign advertisement when he attempted to become the presidential candidate for the Republican Party. Giuliani said, “I had prostate cancer, five, six years ago. My chances of surviving prostate cancer and thank God I was cured of it, in the United States, 82 percent. My chances of surviving prostate cancer in England, only 44 percent under socialized medicine.”2