Peter C. Gøtzsche

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alfonso's avatar
Alfonso
2d

A really important article. Same in Spain: most of the programs did not report the possibility of false positives (27.8%) or false negatives (38.9%). Only 7 (38.9%) mentioned the possibility of overdiagnosis and 6 (33.3%) of overtreatment. PMID: 30361472

Triple tactic: 1) negative emotions are created by instilling fear and anxiety in women. 2) a false rationality is constructed that distorts the actual probability. 3) positive emotions are activated by moralizing the interventions, and campaigns of positive social emotions are created so that women believe they are doing something “brave” and “good.” Negative reinforcement + positive reinforcement + social emotions + rationalizing the way out: “the sooner, the better.” A complete manual of psychological manipulation. That’s why I’m not sure that politicians are unaware of this...

Reply
Share
Karl Kanthak's avatar
Karl Kanthak
2d

Most screening procedures seem to act more as “patient recruitment”. The USPSTF is supposed to protect us from this type of misuse. Related: ACIP Preventive Interventions Deviate from USPSTF Guidelines.

https://x.com/kanthakkarl/status/1991229880495927774?s=46&t=qV4BQkLLiQ7LesgZVswT7w

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter C. Gøtzsche · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture