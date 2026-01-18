Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jo's avatar
Jo
Jan 18

After reading Dr Maryanne Demasi’s experience working for the Australian Broadcasting Commission, I believe it’s ultimately all about the money.

She and her team produced a two-part series on heart disease and cholesterol, criticising the over prescription of statin drugs back in 2013. Ratings soared, execs were full of praise until the 3 major statin manufacturers complained along with the heart foundation and Medicines Australia (body that represents the Australian pharmaceutical industry)

Long story short, Director of TV said, “I’ve been told to make this go away” and her conclusion, after attempting to produce other programs : “And finally, I learnt that the ABC was willing to silence its own journalists in order to appease industry”.

Her article on Michael West Media “Cereal Offenders:how the sugar lobby wins friends and targets enemies” is worth a read.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Peter C. Gøtzsche and others
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter C. Gøtzsche · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture