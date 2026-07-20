Gøtzsche's Perspective

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MadeAi's avatar
MadeAi
5d

An important perspective. Balancing innovation, affordability, and transparency is essential for building public trust in healthcare and pharmaceuticals.

Reply
Share
Dingo Roberts's avatar
Dingo Roberts
5d

Wow. I've been loosely following Gotzsche for many years, so I was excited to see he has a stack here. I was expecting his typically incisive, fact-based scrutiny regarding this atrocious pharma deal, but in order to get to it, I had to wade through the unhinged derangement that's more in line with your stereotypical Eurotard. Poisoned well.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter C. Gøtzsche · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture