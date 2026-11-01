Dear all,
During the next five days (till 6 Nov at 5 p.m. Danish time), the pre-screening version of our psychiatry film is freely available here. Please see it and please help psychiatric patients by forwarding this email to others.
Gøtzsche's Perspective is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
We presented our film on the Mad in Norway film festival that took place 24-26 September in Lillehammer. An introduction to the film is here.
Our film was very well received. Filmmaker Janus Bang and I replied to questions for 10 minutes after we had shown the film, which is evidence-based.
I was the host for a series of interviews featuring highly knowledgeable experts from the US and the UK whom we visited:
Robert Whitaker, science journalist, Boston, founder of Mad in America
Sami Timimi, child and adolescent psychiatrist, UK
John Read, professor of psychology, London
Jay Bhattacharya, director of the NIH
Kim Witczak, consumer representative at the FDA
Joanna Moncrieff, professor of psychiatry, London
Jim Gottstein, lawyer, Maui
Michael Baum, lawyer, Los Angeles
We need to do some more work on the film before we make it publicly available and submit it to other film festivals.
Antidepressant drugs double suicides and after a screening programme was introduced in the United States aiming at helping war veterans who were put on antidepressants if they tested positive, the rate of suicide has doubled, just as expected.
Our next documentary film will be about US and Danish war veterans and how they are maltreated in psychiatry. I was invited to give a talk about veteran suicides at the Capitol in Washington DC last summer and we got many useful contacts. In Denmark, we collaborate with retired lieutenant colonel Erik Schwensen and former brigadier general and military attaché to Moscow Carsten Rasmussen about this.
On June 4-5 in 2025, a remarkable protest in Washington, DC took place. Wearing t-shirts with the hashtag #NoMoreDeadFriends, dozens of war veterans, families, and allies gathered to end the overprescribing of psychiatric drugs to veterans. I have tried to honour these people by calling the book I just published, ”No more dead friends: Psychiatry is a crime against humanity.” It is an update of a previous, freely available book, but much shorter and directed towards the general public. You can see the chapter and subchapter titles here. I attach the first chapter here.
I sell this book as a pdf for DKK300 (€40) because we need money for our filmmaking. Please write to pcg@scientificfreedom.dk with ”No more dead friends” in the subject field and wire DKK300 or €40 using IBAN Account number DK5867710005437934 with swiftcode LAPNDKK1 (Laegernes Bank), and I will send a pdf of the book.
We very much hope you will buy it, thereby providing support for the millions of victims for a failed psychiatry that is totally drug focused instead of focusing on psychosocial interventions, as recently recommended by the WHO and the United Nations, which are more effective, more cost-effective and far less harmful than drugs (see my book; it is full of up-to-date references, useful for those who wish to contribute to changing psychiatry into something that is less harmful). You may also donate directly to our filmmaking here.
See also our interviews (and films later on) on Broken Medical Science, and become a subscriber, paid or unpaid, on my Substack; I publish an article every week, very often about psychiatry.
Best wishes
Peter C Gøtzsche
Professor emeritus and Director
Institute for Scientific Freedom
Copenhagen
@PGtzsche1, @BrokenMedics, https://substack.com/@pgtzsche1
Film and interview channel: Broken Medical Science
Gøtzsche's Perspective is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Had it occurred to you that the prescribing of antidepressants to patients is usually because they want them??? They actively want depression diagnosis and the meds. I had a conversation with a young trans (male to female) person who asked if they had a depression diagnosis, I read them the notes, which said they'd been prescribed ADs for severe depressive symptoms, and told them they could basically have the diagnosis if they wanted it. They asked about the cons to being diagnosed, I figured illness identity was probably beyond them and explaining it definitely not part of my scope as a student, but I did explain that it had impacts on insurance and employment - stuff like getting into the military - and they didn't care. The reality is, they wanted the diagnosis. It is seen as validation and conferring legitimacy. A dr who refuses this is likely to receive complaints.
As someone who would be reluctant to use the diagnosis or ADs, I expect it will be very difficult to maintain my integrity without having grumpy patients complaining about me. I'd probably end up giving them the meds if they want them, but tell them the cons as well as the pros.
And that depression purely describes a pattern of behaviour, it doesn't say anything about what causes that pattern, or whether it's a good or bad way to be, whether people should be looked up to or down on for behaving like this, it's simply a shorthand for drs to communicate to each other, a way of describing people who have vaguely similar ways of experiencing the world. A pattern of responding to the world doesn't cause a pattern of responding to the world, no matter what they've been told, depression is not an explanation for anything, it's simply a description. Not an illness, a pattern.