Dear all,

During the next five days (till 6 Nov at 5 p.m. Danish time), the pre-screening version of our psychiatry film is freely available here. Please see it and please help psychiatric patients by forwarding this email to others.

We presented our film on the Mad in Norway film festival that took place 24-26 September in Lillehammer. An introduction to the film is here.

Our film was very well received. Filmmaker Janus Bang and I replied to questions for 10 minutes after we had shown the film, which is evidence-based.

I was the host for a series of interviews featuring highly knowledgeable experts from the US and the UK whom we visited:

Robert Whitaker, science journalist, Boston, founder of Mad in America

Sami Timimi, child and adolescent psychiatrist, UK

John Read, professor of psychology, London

Jay Bhattacharya, director of the NIH

Kim Witczak, consumer representative at the FDA

Joanna Moncrieff, professor of psychiatry, London

Jim Gottstein, lawyer, Maui

Michael Baum, lawyer, Los Angeles

We need to do some more work on the film before we make it publicly available and submit it to other film festivals.

Antidepressant drugs double suicides and after a screening programme was introduced in the United States aiming at helping war veterans who were put on antidepressants if they tested positive, the rate of suicide has doubled, just as expected.

Our next documentary film will be about US and Danish war veterans and how they are maltreated in psychiatry. I was invited to give a talk about veteran suicides at the Capitol in Washington DC last summer and we got many useful contacts. In Denmark, we collaborate with retired lieutenant colonel Erik Schwensen and former brigadier general and military attaché to Moscow Carsten Rasmussen about this.

On June 4-5 in 2025, a remarkable protest in Washington, DC took place. Wearing t-shirts with the hashtag #NoMoreDeadFriends, dozens of war veterans, families, and allies gathered to end the overprescribing of psychiatric drugs to veterans. I have tried to honour these people by calling the book I just published, ”No more dead friends: Psychiatry is a crime against humanity.” It is an update of a previous, freely available book, but much shorter and directed towards the general public. You can see the chapter and subchapter titles here. I attach the first chapter here.

I sell this book as a pdf for DKK300 (€40) because we need money for our filmmaking. Please write to pcg@scientificfreedom.dk with ”No more dead friends” in the subject field and wire DKK300 or €40 using IBAN Account number DK5867710005437934 with swiftcode LAPNDKK1 (Laegernes Bank), and I will send a pdf of the book.

We very much hope you will buy it, thereby providing support for the millions of victims for a failed psychiatry that is totally drug focused instead of focusing on psychosocial interventions, as recently recommended by the WHO and the United Nations, which are more effective, more cost-effective and far less harmful than drugs (see my book; it is full of up-to-date references, useful for those who wish to contribute to changing psychiatry into something that is less harmful). You may also donate directly to our filmmaking here.

See also our interviews (and films later on) on Broken Medical Science, and become a subscriber, paid or unpaid, on my Substack; I publish an article every week, very often about psychiatry.

Best wishes

Peter C Gøtzsche

Professor emeritus and Director

Institute for Scientific Freedom

Copenhagen

pcg@scientificfreedom.dk

@PGtzsche1, @BrokenMedics, https://substack.com/@pgtzsche1

Film and interview channel: Broken Medical Science