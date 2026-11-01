Gøtzsche’s Perspective

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Aussie Med Student's avatar
Aussie Med Student
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Had it occurred to you that the prescribing of antidepressants to patients is usually because they want them??? They actively want depression diagnosis and the meds. I had a conversation with a young trans (male to female) person who asked if they had a depression diagnosis, I read them the notes, which said they'd been prescribed ADs for severe depressive symptoms, and told them they could basically have the diagnosis if they wanted it. They asked about the cons to being diagnosed, I figured illness identity was probably beyond them and explaining it definitely not part of my scope as a student, but I did explain that it had impacts on insurance and employment - stuff like getting into the military - and they didn't care. The reality is, they wanted the diagnosis. It is seen as validation and conferring legitimacy. A dr who refuses this is likely to receive complaints.

As someone who would be reluctant to use the diagnosis or ADs, I expect it will be very difficult to maintain my integrity without having grumpy patients complaining about me. I'd probably end up giving them the meds if they want them, but tell them the cons as well as the pros.

And that depression purely describes a pattern of behaviour, it doesn't say anything about what causes that pattern, or whether it's a good or bad way to be, whether people should be looked up to or down on for behaving like this, it's simply a shorthand for drs to communicate to each other, a way of describing people who have vaguely similar ways of experiencing the world. A pattern of responding to the world doesn't cause a pattern of responding to the world, no matter what they've been told, depression is not an explanation for anything, it's simply a description. Not an illness, a pattern.

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