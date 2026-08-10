Gøtzsche's Perspective

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Michael J. Madson's avatar
Michael J. Madson
5h

Recently, I've seen research proposing that Big Pharma is not just organized crime, but state-corporate crime: government regulators too are complicit if they passively permit unauthorized practices (e.g., being slow to correct marketing that runs afoul of the law), or of course if regulators actively encourage misconduct. I'll have to check out your 2013 book.

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Lucy's avatar
Lucy
7h

Im very confused about statins. Any reading recommendations? Thank you. 💊

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