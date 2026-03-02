Peter C. Gøtzsche

Topher10
I wish you would turn your critical lens on psychotherapy because the evidence is also terrible and most of it is based on ‘treating’ the so called ‘disorders’ you do a great job of dismantling and show to be false. All the research has gross methodological flaws and is riddled with biases and it uses the same corrupt and reductionist questionnaires to determine ‘treatment success’ Its all a self interested mess and does a lot of harm. Even the common factors when broken down into averages for where change lies comes out at something like this

Placebo Effects: These account for the largest portion of therapeutic change, estimated at around 40% to 60%. This reflects the client's belief in the treatment and the expectations they bring.

Extra-Therapeutic Factors: These include the client’s own resources, life circumstances, and external influences, contributing roughly 30% to 40% of the outcome.

Therapeutic Alliance: The relationship between therapist and client, including trust, empathy, and collaboration, contributes about 15% to 20% of the therapeutic effect.

Shared Goals and Expectations: Aligning on goals and having a clear therapeutic direction also plays a significant role, contributing about 10% to 15%.

Therapeutic Techniques and Models: The specific methods, therapist expertise, and particular therapeutic approaches contribute less than 1% to 5% the overall outcome.

Spades Up Advocacy
24m

Great, very straightforward article. You are exactly correct. We do not need more diagnoses or medications; we need to focus on real and effective ways to help. Labeling and drugging is not a sustainable solution. This is such an important topic and it's really awesome that the general public is starting to be made aware of these fundamental flaws in the field of psychiatry. 👍. Much appreciated work!

