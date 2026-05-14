Peter C. Gøtzsche

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Ximena Duval's avatar
Ximena Duval
4d

In the US there’s medical coercion. I told numerous medical providers that I’m not Muslim or Jewish and my kid was unlikely to grow up and have routine unprotected sex with prostitutes in HIV high prevalence areas (the sample of men included in one of the big studies) but still they kept asking me when I would circumcise my newborn. Horrific.

Thank you for bringing attention to this barbaric practice .

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Kelly's avatar
Kelly
4d

Thank you so much for speaking out on this important issue. Circumcision of male children is genital mutilation and is a crime against humanity. This barbaric practice needs to end.

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