Peter C. Gøtzsche

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Henning Garcia Torrents's avatar
Henning Garcia Torrents
2d

Thanks for your work, Peter. Tragically, those overlapping symptoms can also arise from physical aggression, neglect and other abuses, and the iatrogenic harm itself. All dutifully ignored, that many times around, as them do not pay any attention to the life story of the patients.

Reply
Share
freyabeth's avatar
freyabeth
7h

Great article thank you! I agree with everything but I wonder if it might be more honest if psychiatry did call itself a “clinical neuroscience” because I’m not convinced that psychiatry has the necessary skills or framework for a psychosocial practice. Im guessing most people enter psychiatry because they believe in the biomedical paradigm and in drug treatment. Perhaps if they were properly trained in neuroscience they would be forced to be more scientifically rigorous and to recognise the problems you’ve outlined and either abandon the failed paradigm or at least take a much more discriminating approach to interventions?

This would also resolve the ambiguity of psychiatry’s role which it depends on to change the narrative as it suits. It claims to be based on a biopsychosocial model, yet operates as if all human problems are fixed brain diseases. It would be more transparent to stop pretending to be interested in social determinants when it really has nothing to say about them and nothing to offer.

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter C. Gøtzsche · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture