Peter C. Gøtzsche

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christian Hildebrandt's avatar
Christian Hildebrandt
2dEdited

Please, Mr. Goetzsche: don’t ride on this wave of scientistic hybris! How can you exclude actual ontological facts - spiritual healings, that are documented all over the whole world - just by the application of narrow-minded scientific approach towards these phenomena? The observation that certain events cannot be grasped by measuring methods does not give science the „right“ to exclude parts of reality, which just don’t fit into scientific framework. I recommend to you reading Rupert Sheldrake‘s „The science delusion“ in order to examine your own basic assumptions about what reality is through a broader perspective. I wish that you might return to your critical thinking skills which have helped us during Covid pandemic to unmask the wrong narrative.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Peter C. Gøtzsche and others
Bert van Baar's avatar
Bert van Baar
2d

But What If this god is not in space, but inside you? That is very close …!

And What if that what we not have (scientifically) discovered yet is there already?

By the way: We don’t know anything about water, the most common stuff on this planet! Never totally understood …!

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter C. Gøtzsche · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture