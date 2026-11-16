If you have a mental health issue, you should not see a psychiatrist. It’s too dangerous and might turn out to be the biggest error of your life.1 You will likely get one or more diagnoses and several drugs along the way in your new role as a psychiatric ”career” patient. You should also avoid seeing your family doctor, as they tend to prescribe psychia…
My advice to patients with mental health issues
Avoid psychiatrists and family doctors, file a lawsuit, or sign a petition
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