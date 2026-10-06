At a two-day meeting in Copenhagen in October 2022 about the lack of scientific freedom, arranged by the Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine in Oxford and my Institute for Scientific Freedom, we discussed why some of us no longer want to publish in medical journals.1 The most important reasons are censorship, corruption, lawyers, excessive delays, and administrative screw ups where editors forget to reply.

The censorship was aggravated during the Covid-19 pandemic.2 Peer reviewers often abuse their anonymous position to protect their guild and financial interests with invalid criticisms of your paper, and editors may reject it without reading it, based on hostile, self-serving peer reviews.

Most general medical journals and virtually all specialist journals are very beholden to the drug industry. They earn a lot of money by selling reprints of industry-sponsored trials and drug ads,2,3 and many editors have shares in, or private incomes from, drug firms. It is taboo4 to publish critical articles about drugs and to document the organised crime in the drug industry.5

Some journals, e.g. the BMJ, are obliged to follow the advice of their lawyers who are often worried that someone might sue even though everything has been documented before. Many of my colleagues and I once treasured the BMJ but it has lost its teeth.

It can take years before a submitted paper appears in print. And it might be rejected after several rewrites based on editorial comments, making authors angry and feeling betrayed.

I have been exposed to many variations of these themes4 and shall start by summarising a chilling example I have described earlier.6

My “Personal Opinion” in the BMJ was an Odyssey and BMJ’s opinion

In August 2021, I submitted a Personal Opinion to the BMJ explaining that “efficacy and safety” and “benefits and risks” of drugs are misnomers. It took 18 months of endless frustrations before my little piece, only 620 words, was published, online first.7

According to the editorial website, the editor, Juliet Dobson, replied after five months but I never got her reply because of an administrative screw up, which I found out after seven months.

During the following year, there were huge delays. The delays on my part constituted only two weeks in total. Every time I sent a revised version of my paper, there was silence, and none of the promises Dobson made about when I could expect to hear from her were fulfilled. I sent 7 versions of my paper and 10 reminders.

Early on, I wrote to Dobson that, in my research networks, we had discussed BMJ’s new slowness. It was also new that BMJ sometimes rejected papers after having worked with them for 2-3 years, which the New England Journal of Medicine was known for. I noted that we did not want the BMJ to become a sort of NEJM.

The changes I made according to Dobson’s comments were always very minor. But after I had been patient for 15 months and thought I was close to the finishing line, Dobson suddenly fired the starting pistol again:

“I think it does need some more detailed exploration or explanation to the reader as to why you are raising this now, and what this piece adds. Is there a topical peg to draw the readers in? I think you would need to draw out your ideas so that you give readers a more developed opinion on what needs to change and how.”

Dobson suggested that I submit my article as a rapid response, an e-letter, on the BMJ website. But they are written in response to an article in the BMJ, so how could I do that? Moreover, as rapid responses are not indexed on PubMed, readers would not know about them.

After 16 months, I had lost my patience and copied Kamran Abbasi, the Editor-in-Chief, on my mail. I told them how disappointed I was, in contrast to my previous experiences with the BMJ. I noted that I had published over 50 papers in the BMJ and had published more papers with BMJ‘s statistical adviser Doug Altman than with any other researcher. I was also a member of the editorial board when Richard Smith was the editor. I also noted that some of my colleagues regarded the BMJ as dead because it had become virtually impossible to publish anything there.

After another week, I told Abbasi that if you have been lucky to get past BMJ’s lawyers, your paper might still be rejected, after several years, which happened to my criticism of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) mishandling of the suspected serious neurological harms of the HPV vaccines, which we published in a BMJ sister journal without any ado.8

I have described this grotesque story in my freely available autobiography under the subheading “Requiem for the BMJ.”4 The BMJ sent us on an absurd Odyssey that lasted three years, with multiple revisions, after which the then Editor-in-Chief, Fiona Godlee, set up a huge roadblock. They were “not near being able to make a decision,” as our paper “still doesn’t make the case securely enough for us to publish in its current form, especially given the controversial nature of what is being said. There are still multiple steps that would need to take place … legal issues, further peer review … and then further revision.”

The BMJ killed our paper about EMA’s scientific misconduct but didn’t have the guts to tell me. I have published a whole book about Merck’s pervasive fraud in its clinical trials of Gardasil and the complicity of drug regulators and leading medical journals like the NEJM and The Lancet in concealing the serious harms.9 I was an expert witness in a lawsuit against which Merck settled for an alleged amount of over $50 million.10

Dobson’s interventions improved my article, but the harms exceeded the benefits. Worst of all, I needed to accept deceitful editorial changes I disagreed with, which distorted substantially the message I wanted to convey to the readers. This inappropriate censorship was particularly bizarre for a “Personal Opinion” article.

It was certainly not my opinion, but BMJ’s opinion that our drugs are pretty harmless. I wrote in my manuscript: “No drug is safe,” which Dobson changed into: “No drug is completely safe or without side effects.”

I wrote: “Drugs always harm some people, otherwise they wouldn’t work,” which Dobson changed into: “Drugs always have an effect, otherwise they wouldn’t work, so there is always a risk of harm to some people, even if minimal.” Her first two sentences are a tautology, as they say the same thing. When I wrote that “All drugs have harms,” she added: “even if small or infrequent.”

I am convinced that the CEOs of Big Pharma appreciated the changes Dobson forced me to make.

I was a member of the CONSORT group for good reporting of trials from the start in 1993 and I co-founded the Cochrane Collaboration the same year.4 I advocated for a change in terminology, stopping using the terms “safe and effective” and “benefits and risks.” We agreed in both organisations that we would talk about benefits and harms, and not about “side effects.”11

Dobson’s editorial changes directly contradicted the evidence. A random check of package inserts reveals that most drugs have frequent and serious harms. Moreover, as our prescription drugs are the leading cause of death, after heart disease and cancer,12 drug harms are not “small or infrequent;” the “risk” of harm is not just a risk, it is very real; and it is not “minimal.”

BMJ refused to publish criticisms in print of its highly misleading suicide prevention articles

Psychiatric leaders have denied for almost 40 years that antidepressants increase suicides, and the BMJ, The Lancet and other leading journals have contributed to the systematic disinformation by publishing highly misleading articles about suicide prevention.13

In June 2026, two BMJ articles yet again seriously misinformed the readers but despite my repeated requests, the BMJ refused to allow the critics to publish their highly relevant comments in the print journal. I have given a detailed account of this scandal,14 which I shall summarise.

A clinical update15 about methods to reduce the risk of suicide stated that the ”Evidence is insufficient for the efficacy of antidepressants for the treatment of suicidal ideation.” This is blatantly false. Antidepressants are very effective in increasing suicidality and suicides.13

The authors recommended identifying risk factors when taking a history but did not say that psychiatric drugs are risk factors and did not advise asking patients if any dose change was made recently, which increases the risk of drug-induced suicide because of akathisia.13

They noted that cognitive behavioural therapy has a small to moderate effect. This is not true. It halves the risk of a new suicide attempt among those admitted to hospital after a suicide attempt,16 which is a large effect in high-risk patients.

An accompanying editorial17 was also misleading: ”Pharmacotherapy has an important role in treating underlying mental disorders that accentuate the risk of suicide and self harm. The issues underlying this are complex.”

When doctors face facts, they don’t like, they often deceive their readers by saying the issue is “complex.” The readers got the clear impression that drug therapy can prevent suicide. Otherwise, pharmacotherapy could not have an important role in treating disorders that increase the risk of suicide. There are no drugs that can prevent suicide but many drugs increase violence against self and others,18-20 including antidepressants, antiepileptics, sedatives/hypnotics, drugs against ADHD, and antipsychotics. This is often because of akathisia, which is characterised by intense inner restlessness, turmoil, agitation, and a compelling need to move.

In e-letters, four different groups of writers including me highlighted the important role of akathisia. Two of the critics had lost their husband because of suicide caused by akathisia and a third critic, a psychiatrist, had experienced akathisia and suicidal ideation when he tried to come off an antidepressant. He noted that the two BMJ papers did not include any consideration of drug-associated akathisia and that when it is mentioned in the BMJ, “it is almost exclusively in the rapid responses as written by patient advocates, survivors, and grieving relatives rather than appearing anywhere else in the journal.” He noted that:

* the UK National Suicide Prevention Strategy has failed to consider iatrogenic (caused by physicians) risk factors;

* the Royal College of Psychiatrists in its 2020 clinical position statement, “CR229 Self-harm and suicide in adults,” makes no mention of akathisia as a risk factor for suicide;

* general practitioners had been told that suicidal ideation or physical agitation is a “worsening of the patient’s underlying psychiatric illness.”

It is so bad that so-called suicide experts recommend antidepressants in their guidelines,21 and the little information there is about akathisia in psychiatric textbooks is mostly misleading.22

On behalf of the critics, I repeatedly requested the BMJ to publish our e-letters also in the print journal because e-letters on journal websites are not indexed on PubMed and are therefore virtually unknown to the scientific community. We were ignored.

Rosiel Elwyn replied to our criticisms of the update article on the BMJ website, but the reply was so misleading that I sent a second e-letter pointing this out. The BMJ tried to avoid publishing this, and it only appeared after my repeated pressures. I noted in my emails that thousands of people had lost a loved one to suicide caused by an antidepressant who were not duly warned about this terrible harm, just like the suicide prevention article in the BMJ did not warn about it.

I asked again, in the public interest, to have our rapid responses published in the print journal. My frustrations grew, and in a subsequent mail, I noted that we found it appalling that:

* the BMJ refused to publish my highly relevant rapid response to the authors’ misleading reply;

* the BMJ refused to publish anything in the print issue about its highly misleading guidance article about suicide prevention that does not mention the role of antidepressants, which double suicides in adults, according to the placebo-controlled trials in FDA’s possession.23

* the BMJ because of its passivity appears to be too close to the drug industry and contributes to future suicides that could have been prevented: “The BMJ no longer holds industry and academia to account and people die.”

The e-letters editor, Sharon Davis, told me she was sorry for the continuing delay in posting my response, but that she needed to discuss it with colleagues. Eight days later, I reminded the editors that it was three weeks ago I uploaded my second comment. I pointed out that the delay was not necessary as there were no legal issues:

“I criticise the BMJ for being unwilling to publish the critics’ rapid responses in the print journal, to help prevent suicides. This is very sad, but that’s the position you have adopted. If I have not heard from you during this week, I shall conclude that the BMJ is unwilling to publish my rapid response, which I consider a terrible act of censorship and self-protection that should not occur in a medical journal.”

I told Davis that I took initiative to do a study with two BMJ editors, Fiona Godlee and Tony Delamothe, where we concluded, based on rapid responses in the BMJ, that authors are reluctant to respond to criticisms of their work and that editors should ensure that authors take relevant criticism seriously and respond adequately to it.24

The BMJ posted my response the next day, 26 August,24 but they backdated it to 4 August, perhaps to hide their embarrassment.

I noted that, in their reply, the authors thanked their critics except me and avoided responding to my criticism. They claimed that “Unfortunately, there is a significant data gap on meta-analytic and systematic review-level evidence for medication-induced suicidal ideation.” This is totally false and there are enough data on what really matters, suicide and suicide attempts.

The authors acknowledged that antidepressant drugs can cause akathisia but downplayed this to the extreme: “Initiating pharmacotherapy at high-therapeutic doses may increase risk of akathisia and/or suicidal ideation.” I noted that antidepressants can cause akathisia at normal or even very low doses, e.g. when tapering to mitigate withdrawal symptoms, and that numerous studies and observations have shown it is a very strong risk factor, not just for suicidal ideation, but for suicide and violence against others. Already in 1998, Pfizer scientist Roger M. Lane described akathisia as a drug-induced condition where patients may feel that “death is a welcome result.”26

Medical journals protect false narratives and support fraud

Medical publishing is not about fostering scientific debate that advances science and save lives; it is primarily about money, prestige and not upsetting the drug industry, which is important for the revenue for virtually all medical journals.3 The drug industry’s influence is increasing. For the BMJ, the industry revenues as a percentage of all revenues increased from 12.6% in 2017 to 17.5% in 2020.27 That information appeared on the BMJ website, which at the top had an advertisement for Biktarvy, a drug from Gilead against HIV, which costs a trifle of $4,000 per month:

Annals of Internal Medicine lost an estimated $1-1.5 million in advertising revenue after it published a study that was critical of industry advertisements.28

In psychiatry, it is close to impossible to publish substantial criticism of psychiatry, psychiatric drugs, or psychiatric research or guidelines in mainstream psychiatric journals, even just in a letter to the editor. None of my five highly relevant e-letters on the BMJ website from 2023 till today14 about antidepressants have made it to the print journal.

It has been amply shown that medical journals don’t care about fraud they have published.29,30 JAMA Psychiatry refused to do anything31 even though two suicide attempts among 48 children randomised to fluoxetine disappeared before publication.32 I asked 10 people who lost a child or spouse to suicide as a consequence of being prescribed an antidepressant for a non-psychiatric condition without knowing that these drugs can cause suicide, to be co-signatories, but to no avail. Anette Flanagin, Executive Managing Editor, replied that they had shared our letter with the primary author of the study “and he does not identify any new concerns. Similarly, we do not find new evidence in support of your request to retract this article.”31 I see. Two hidden suicide attempts are not new evidence. That would not hold in court.

Another example is the STAR*D study, the largest, longest, and most expensive antidepressant trial ever conducted, financed by the US National Institute of Mental Health at a cost of $35 million. It has been hugely influential on guidelines but is fraudulent, on many counts, with protocol violations, double counting of remitted patients, and omission of a likely suicide.33

Over 100 papers have been published. The 7 primary articles were published 20 years ago in the American Journal of Psychiatry (AJP) and NEJM. Right from the start in 2006, psychologist Ed Pigott realised the trial was fraudulent. He collaborated with the late psychiatrist Jay Amsterdam. They got access to individual patient data and reanalysed the data, and STAR*D’s chief biostatistician confirmed the accuracy of their analyses.

Between 2008 and 2025, Pigott and Amsterdam submitted one reanalysis to AJP and four to NEJM, which were all rejected, even though their revelations were astounding. There were four times more incidents of severe suicidal behaviour reported by the treating clinicians than in the NEJM article. The investigators had promoted a 67% cumulative remission rate, but Pigott found out that only 2.7% of the original 4,041 STAR*D patients had a remission after up to four increasingly aggressive antidepressant medication trials, and survived follow-up care without relapsing or dropping out.33

In 2025, Pigott and Amsterdam submitted two reanalyses to NEJM, but its Editor-in-Chief, Dr. Eric Rubin, refused to send them for peer review and refused to retract the fraudulent articles NEJM had published. As Pigott says, Dr. Rubin bet that the fraud would stay buried, as it had been for 20 years, effectively deciding that patient welfare be damned.

There is also an issue with BMJ Open.33 In March 2025, Pigott submitted a reanalysis of STAR*D’s medication-switch study published in NEJM. He learned 14 months later that it was rejected without the opportunity to respond to the peer reviews. As Pigott says, what’s OPEN with that? Even worse, it turned out that the editor had received all the reviews in December 2025 but did not respond before five months later.

One of the peer reviews was written by a primary investigator for the STAR*D trial, Dr. Maurizio Fava. The extremely misleading messages that the investigators had communicated in the media included not only that antidepressants enable about 70% of depressed outpatients to recover but also that the medications were “far more effective” than placebo.34 An impossible statement because there was no placebo group in the trial!

In 2010, a journalist asked Maurizio Fava whether the analysis Pigott and colleagues had just published35 was correct. “I think their analysis is reasonable and not incompatible with what we had reported,” Fava said.34 This is a remarkable admission. Fava acknowledged that the 3% success rate was accurate and that the investigators knew this all along.

Pigott appealed BMJ Open’s rejection responding in detail to Fava’s peer review, which is worth reading as an example of the extent to which investigators are prepared to lie about facts, even in medical journals, when they have been caught committing fraud.36

The saga goes on. On 10 August, the editor of BMJ Open emailed Pigott stating: “I appreciate your patience and am sorry for the wait you’ve experienced … we expect to provide you with a formal update within the next few days.” As I have described above, the “next few days” can mean many months for a BMJ journal. We are still waiting to see if there is another scandal to be added to the huge pile of editorial misconduct we already have.

I consider it a crime against humanity to continue ignoring the serious harms of psychiatric drugs.19 Imagine if a cardiologist said to a patient: “You are having a heart attack but we have a good drug that will double your risk of dying.” It is absurd that it is possible to lie in psychiatry to this extent and get away with it,37 and it is highly unethical that medical journals support psychiatry’s frauds and refuse to correct them.

The BMJ seems to have forgotten their legacy. They did not allow us to correct in print the seriously misleading guidance article about preventing suicides. People who subscribe to the print journal will therefore not know that the advice was lethally misleading. The BMJ does not want to provide honest information to their readers about the role of antidepressants in causing suicide, which is appalling. It is convenient for medical journals to appear forthcoming by publishing e-letters while they protect their reputation and the false narratives by avoiding publishing letters in print that challenge their editorial decisions.

It is time to stop pulling any punches: The BMJ has blood on its hands. They were not even interested in inviting an honest article about these life-and-death issues, which I had called for. Our last bastion against scientific misconduct, corruption, and bias has fallen.

Conclusions

We need to find new publishing models. The ubiquitous censorship, where journal editors protect the interests of the elite, their friends, and themselves, and the huge delays between submission and rejection or publication, are why some of us no longer want to publish in medical journals.

Publishing on open access websites is the best option we have. It’s easy and quick. I started a Substack account in January 2026 and publish an article every week, listed on my website.38

References

1 Gøtzsche PC, Heneghan C (chairs). Lack of scientific freedom: causes, consequences and cures. Copenhagen 24 - 25 October 2022.

2 Gøtzsche PC. The Chinese virus: Killed millions and scientific freedom. Copenhagen: Institute for Scientific Freedom; 2022 (freely available).

3 Lundh A, Barbateskovic M, Hróbjartsson A, Gøtzsche PC. Conflicts of interest at medical journals: the influence of industry-supported randomised trials on journal impact factors and revenue - cohort study. PLoS Med 2010;7:e1000354.

4 Gøtzsche PC. Whistleblower in healthcare (autobiography). Copenhagen: Institute for Scientific Freedom; 2025 (freely available).

5 Gøtzsche PC. Deadly medicines and organised crime: How big pharma has corrupted health care. London: Radcliffe Publishing; 2013.

6 Gøtzsche PC. Why some of us no longer want to publish in prestigious medical journals. Institute for Scientific Freedom 2023;Nov 14.

7 Gøtzsche PC. The terminology we use about medical drugs can be misleading. BMJ 2023;380:601.

8 Gøtzsche PC, Jørgensen KJ. EMA’s mishandling of an investigation into suspected serious neurological harms of HPV vaccines. BMJ Evid Based Med 2022;27:7-10.

9 Gøtzsche PC. How Merck and drug regulators hid serious harms of the HPV vaccines. New York: Skyhorse; 2025.

10 Gøtzsche PC. Merck settles lawsuits about serious neurological harms of Gardasil, its HPV vaccine. The European Medicines Agency committed scientific misconduct, too. Gøtzsche’s Perspective 2026;June 10.

11 Ioannidis JPA, Evans SJW, Gøtzsche PC, O’Neill RT, Altman DG, Schulz K, Moher D, for the CONSORT Group. Better reporting of harms in randomized trials: An extension of the CONSORT statement. Ann Intern Med 2004;141:781-8.

12 Gøtzsche PC. Prescription drugs are the leading cause of death. And psychiatric drugs are the third leading cause of death. Mad in America 2024;April 16.

13 Gøtzsche PC. Antidepressants are major drivers of suicides. But authors of suicide prevention articles ignore this. Mad in America 2026;Sept 12.

14 Gøtzsche PC. The BMJ refused to publish criticisms in print of its highly misleading suicide prevention articles. Mad in America 2026;Sept 22.

15 Stapper N, Elwyn R, Kepecs D, et al. Clinical updates: Assessment and management of suicidal ideation in adults. BMJ 2026;393:e086834.

16 Gøtzsche PC, Gøtzsche PK. Cognitive behavioural therapy halves the risk of repeated suicide attempts: systematic review. J R Soc Med 2017;110:404-10.

17 Tyrrell EG, Morriss R, Vijaykumar L, Mughal F. Strengthening the UK primary healthcare response to suicidal ideation. BMJ 2026;393:e959881.

18 Moore TJ, Glenmullen J, Furberg CD. Prescription drugs associated with reports of violence towards others. PLoS One 2010;5:e15337.

19 Gøtzsche PC. Is psychiatry a crime against humanity? Copenhagen: Institute for Scientific Freedom; 2024 (freely available).

20 Gøtzsche PC. Antidepressants can change peaceful citizens into killers. Mad in America 2026;Aug 15.

21 Gøtzsche PC. So-called suicide experts recommend antidepressants, which increase suicides. Mad in America 2024;Oct 24.

22 Gøtzsche PC. Critical psychiatry textbook. Copenhagen: Institute for Scientific Freedom; 2022 (freely available).

23 Hengartner MP, Plöderl M. Newer-generation antidepressants and suicide risk in randomized controlled trials: a re-analysis of the FDA database. Psychother Psychosom 2019;88:247-8 and Hengartner MP, Plöderl M. Reply to the Letter to the Editor: “Newer-Generation Antidepressants and Suicide Risk: Thoughts on Hengartner and Plöderl’s Re-Analysis.” Psychother Psychosom 2019;88:373-4.

24 Gøtzsche PC, Delamothe T, Godlee F, Lundh A. Adequacy of authors’ replies to criticism raised in electronic letters to the editor: cohort study. BMJ 2010;341:c3926.

25 Gøtzsche PC. Authors’ reply about preventing suicide still ignores the elephant in the room. BMJ 2026;Aug 4 (this date is false; it was published on 26 August).

26 Lane RM. SSRI-induced extrapyramidal side-effects and akathisia: implications for treatment. J Psychopharmacol 1998;12:192-214.

27 Sources of revenue. BMJ undated.

28 Lexchin J, Light DW. Commercial influence and the content of medical journals. BMJ 2006;332:1444–7.

29 Gøtzsche PC. Deadly medicines and organised crime: How big pharma has corrupted health care. London: Radcliffe Publishing; 2013.

30 Whitaker R. Yet another claim about the benefits of antidepressants bites the dust. Former FDA officials write that claims that the black warning led to an increase in youth suicides are “factually inaccurate in ways that are directly verifiable.” Mad in America 2026;July 16.

31 Gøtzsche PC. Medical journals refuse to retract fraudulent trial reports that omitted suicidal events in children. Mad in America 2024;Mar 18.

32 Gøtzsche PC, Healy D. Restoring the two pivotal fluoxetine trials in children and adolescents with depression. Int J Risk Saf Med 2022;33:385-408. Can be accessed for free here.

33 Pigott E, Amsterdam J. When medical science refuses to correct itself. Mad in America 2026;Aug 29.

34 Whitaker R. The STAR*D scandal: a new paper sums it all up. Psychology Today 2010;Aug 27.

35 Pigott HE, Leventhal AM, Alter GS, et al. Efficacy and effectiveness of antidepressants: current status of research. Psychother Psychosom 2010;79:267-79.

36 Whitaker R. The STAR*D scandal rolls on. Mad in America 2026;Aug 29.

37 Gøtzsche PC. The Only Medical Specialty That Survives on Lies. Brownstone Journal 2025;Sept 8.

38 Institute for Scientific Freedom.