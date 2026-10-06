Gøtzsche’s Perspective

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MarlaSinger's avatar
MarlaSinger
Oct 6

All the academic journals are a joke: medicine, law, humanities, social sciences. But then, I guess, so are the academies.

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Arthur O’Shea's avatar
Arthur O’Shea
Oct 6

This too reveals the ongoing mind-controlled gaslighting of the engineered degradation and destruction of humanity. Thank you for posting your receipts.

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