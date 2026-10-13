Gøtzsche’s Perspective

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
Oct 13

My husband committed suicide on these drugs. I am right now reading that chapter in your book (How do I survive). Made multiple notes. 2 years ago I needed help myself, but knew from my late husband, I had to stop soon as I felt better, and after 3 months I told the doc I wanted to stop. To her very surprise (are you not doing better???)

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1 reply by Peter C. Gøtzsche
Be honest with yourself.'s avatar
Be honest with yourself.
Oct 13

What is bizarre in my country, portugal, is that mental illness cases when need forced treatments, they are managed by CRIMINAL courts.

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