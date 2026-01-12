When you fill in a survey on the Internet, you are often asked where you live and what your gender is. For most of my life, there were only two genders but now people have made it a big deal if you see yourself as something else than a male or a female.

I am co-author of several guidelines for good reporting of medical research, CONSORT, PRISMA, STROBE and SPIRIT, and we are currently updating one of them. This work is led by Canadian researchers, and last summer, I received a survey about which items we should include.

I almost fell down the chair when I saw the options for identifying myself in response to the question, “What is your gender?” As I am a man, this was simple:

But my goodness. See all the other options. Is this what it is like to live in Canada? I don’t even know what it means to be Agender, Gender fluid, Gender Queer, or Two-Spirit. Since virtually all of us identify ourselves as a woman or a man, why should we then be pestered with these kinds of questions in surveys that have absolutely nothing to do with how we see ourselves?

I looked up some definitions. Gender queer describes a gender identity that falls outside the traditional binary of male or female, encompassing people who identify as both, neither, somewhere in between, or entirely outside these categories, often using it as an umbrella term for non-binary identities like genderfluid, agender, or bigender.

Two-Spirit is a pan-Indigenous umbrella term for Native North Americans who embody both masculine and feminine spirits, fulfilling traditional third-gender roles that combine genders, sexualities, and spiritual duties, distinct from Western LGBTQ+ identities and a tool for decolonization and cultural reconnection, acknowledging diverse, pre-colonial gender expressions like healers, leaders, and artists.

I see. So what is LGBTQ+? I cannot define all these letters and the plus sign correctly.

Even if we tried hard, we would not be able to remember all these subtle distinctions between one category and another. The various attempts at defining things are not even congruent, e.g. Gender queer has also been defined as any type of trans identity that is not always male or female. How illuminating is that? Moreover, other surveys operate with other categories.

It is easy to find out where all this comes from. As I have explained in the article, The erasure of women by nauseating “political correctness,” the misguided signals of tolerance and inclusivity have been created by deplorable activism of a small minority of highly vocal, aggressive and intolerant people who do not identify themselves as a woman or a man.

In 2022, I was asked to suggest research ideas for psychiatry. I should also identify myself, and there were four options: male, female, nonbinary and “If none of the above options describe you, please self-describe.”

I could not resist the temptation. I used the fourth option and wrote: “I am a dog.” I wonder what researchers will do when reporting the results of their surveys. I don’t think they will say that one of the responders was a dog. So maybe they will not even tell their readers what the “Other” category contained.

This leads me to a question and a solution. Why collect this type of information when it is totally irrelevant for the research?

The solution is simple: Don’t ask. If you wish to know how many women and men responded, just ask about that. After all, scientific articles only operate with these two categories when describing the people included in the study. If you are desperate to show your tolerance and inclusivity and want to leave room for people who see themselves differently, then add a third category, “Other.” But don’t ask what that is.

“Elementary, my dear Watson,” as Sherlock Holmes said when explaining that something that looked complicated was in fact simple.