Gøtzsche's Perspective

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Peter C. Gøtzsche's avatar
Peter C. Gøtzsche
9h

Great comment, I tweeted it: https://x.com/PGtzsche1/status/2074459405295223004

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Irene The Insomniac's avatar
Irene The Insomniac
9h

We also have a screening programme in Canada... it's a racket as far as I'm concerned. in 2017 the radiologist looking at my mammogram decided that 3 little specks were ominous and i had to undergo the INTENSE mammo (horribly painful) and then a biopsy (3 times they tried to get those specks and missed all 3 times). They wanted me to have another mammo. I said no, let's see what's there in 6 months. Results? no specks. I'll never go back for another.

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