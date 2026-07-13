Gøtzsche's Perspective

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Charles Young's avatar
Charles Young
3d

*Where there is cash-cow money to be made, turn a blind eye to 'mite'y evidence that would halt the money-making exercise and scam🗣️💩📢 .

*Nothing new under the midnight sun🌚 .

*Corruption that stays is corruption that PAYS🤑📈🚀

Bonne continuation,

CY

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Henry Engelking's avatar
Henry Engelking
2d

"What decides what gets used in healthcare can be spelled with five characters: POWER or MONEY"

Why is the majority of the public so brainwashed and cannot see the obvious? This question really haunts me.

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