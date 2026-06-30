Peter C. Gøtzsche

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Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
3h

I read the supplemental online content! It’s the heart of my newsletter.

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Alfonso's avatar
Alfonso
5hEdited

"Many apples later". I died.

In “the science” of vaccines, legend has it that any benefit is causal, while any harm is merely correlational. B.S. à la carte. Differences between RCT and observational estimates can be studied systematically, Cochrane has a couple of reviews on this, but still I have many doubts. Anyway, I suppose it’s easier to inflate narratives with observational evidence...

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