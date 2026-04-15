Peter C. Gøtzsche

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KMT's avatar
KMT
1d

I had a wonderful conversation with a NHS rep. It went something like this…

‘ I am calling as you have not taken up any of the health checks’

That is because I do not feel the need to.

‘But you are at risk, you are over 65’

What am I at risk from?

‘ but you can have a mammogram ‘

Why?

‘We can send a colon cancer test ‘

But I do not want one.

‘But you are on the list, you are over 65, surely you want to know’

Thank you, but I really do not wish to have any organ tested.

‘Ok, i will call again in a few months’

Please take me off any list.

‘That is not possible’

We went on in this manner for a while…. Lo and behold, a poo sample box arrived the next day….and they say the NHS needs more money…

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2 replies by Peter C. Gøtzsche
Kathryn's avatar
Kathryn
1d

I came to the (somewhat painful) conclusion about 8 years ago that the colon and breast testing, etc.was not in the patient’s best interest. It should have been, but wasn’t because of the manner in which it was being done, and the obvious downstream profits.

One of my childhood friends confessed to me that her DO husband ( who ran a cancer clinic) confessed to her that he could find cancer in any patient “if they tested them long enough.”

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