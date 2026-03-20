Peter C. Gøtzsche

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
En Phyvit's avatar
En Phyvit
13h

Thanks for the details. So many knee jerk reactions calling for the head of the Judge without having any real info. Even if this is a bad judgement, we shouldn’t discount the role of the judiciary to check the executive branch. The administrative state are just as corrupt as the medical industrial complex.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Peter C. Gøtzsche
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter C. Gøtzsche · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture