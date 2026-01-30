Discussion about this post

Vinu Arumugham #MAHA
1d

Fever also kills some cancer cells. Periodic fevers may be a natural requirement to prevent cancers.

https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/treatment/types/hyperthermia

Guido Vandeven
14h

Good! To my great surprise decades ago on a psychiatric meeting, there was a non psychiatrist, a Greek named Vithoulkas and he talked about the regular use of antipyretics and it’s effect on the brain. No psychiatrist considered its degenerative effect, all bunk of coarse and by the way why is that guy invited here to talk such nonsense. He was also the first to talk about the overuse of antibiotics(similar vaccines)and the holes it puts in our IS, giving way to aids and neurodegenerative diseases, almost 1 in 2-3 suffering.

