Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eyes wide shut's avatar
Eyes wide shut
11h

Peter! A radically, genuine human and an actual scientist…. Peter is highly scientific and dismantles what is not ✴️🌄

Reply
Share
Dr Michael Sikorav's avatar
Dr Michael Sikorav
6d

hey thank you so much, I’m a psychiatrist with bipolar disorder, will translate the post in french and see if I’m able to adress those points

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter C. Gøtzsche · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture