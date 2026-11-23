When I lectured at the Capitol last summer about the suicide epidemic among veterans caused by the increased use of antidepressants,1 I met briefly with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and discussed this issue with him. He wants to confront the nation’s mental health crisis by addressing the overuse of psychiatric medications, especially among c…
Curbing overprescribing of psychiatric drugs
A laudable initiative from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
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