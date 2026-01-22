In 1993, the Cochrane Collaboration was founded by 77 enthusiastic people at a meeting in Oxford, England, Sir Iain Chalmers had arranged.1 We shared a frustration that we cannot trust the medical research literature and wanted to produce systematic reviews with statistical analyses (meta-analyses) of the randomised trials that could tell us what the benefits and harms are of our interventions.

Cochrane was based on collaboration, a quest for truth, and challenging authorities, dogma and corporate interests. Sadly, this once magnificent and highly respected organisation will likely disappear in oblivion. Cochrane allows authors to be paid by the company whose product they review2 and is characterised by excessive bureaucracy, inefficiency, mismanagement, protection of personal, guild and financial interests, incompetence, scientific censorship, suppression of freedom of speech, and secrecy despite transparency being one of its key principles.3

Cochrane today is a politically expedient organisation, which prioritises keeping colleagues, authorities and industry comfortable rather than delivering trustworthy and timely science.

The moral and scientific decline started early. In 2001, Cochrane created the biggest scandal in its 8-year history.4 When we submitted our Cochrane review of mammography screening review to the Australian-based Cochrane Breast Cancer Group – which had a financial conflict of interest, as it was funded by the centre that offered breast screening in Australia – we ran into a roadblock.

The editors refused flatly to let us include data on the most important harms of cancer screening, overdiagnosis and overtreatment of healthy people, even though such outcomes were listed in our protocol the group had accepted and published. We used a lot of time negotiating with the editors but got nowhere.

As we considered it more important to inform women honestly than to protect Cochrane’s guild and financial interests, we sent the full review, including the harms, to The Lancet. Its editor, Richard Horton, ensured that our review came out in The Lancet5 at the same time as the stymied review appeared in the Cochrane Library.6 I documented to Horton that one of the Cochrane editors, John Simes, had lied to him about our negotiations with the group and Horton wrote a scathing editorial about the affair that was very harmful for Cochrane’s reputation.7

Cochrane reviews are supposed to be up to date, but it took me five years of repeated complaints to the Cochrane leaders before I was allowed to include the harms data in the review.4 We updated our review again in 2009 and 2013, which was uneventful.

But Cochrane had not learned from its huge mistake in 2001. In 2025, Cochrane created another huge scandal when they rejected our update.8

I had added more deaths to our review in January 2023 and, as I anticipated big problems with the Cochrane censorship and a very slow editorial process due to my previous experiences with Cochrane groups in widely different areas,1 I published the more extensive data after my co-author had checked them in May 2023 on my website in the public interest. I explained that,9

The updated mortality data show even more clearly than before that mammography screening does not save lives. Breast cancer mortality is an unreliable outcome that is biased in favour of screening, mainly because of differential misclassification of cause of death. We therefore need to look at total cancer mortality and total mortality instead. The trials with adequate randomisation did not find an effect of screening on total cancer mortality, including breast cancer (risk ratio 1.00, 95% confidence interval 0.96 to 1.04). All-cause mortality was not significantly reduced either (risk ratio 1.01, 95% CI 0.99 to 1.04).

My concerns about Cochrane processes were justified. After we had submitted our updated Cochrane review, it took six months before we got any feedback. And we were doomed. Cochrane took us on an odyssey we could not possibly survive.

The changes we had made to our review were really minor, but the first round of peer reviews were from 11 people, with 91 separate points on 21 pages!8 When we submitted a revised version, we thought there couldn’t possibly be any more issues, but we received 34 pages of comments. Several comments made no sense and revealed that the peer reviewers didn’t understand the basics of cancer screening or review methodology. But they nonetheless demanded absurd changes to our review. I have described the details of this saga in the article, “Cochrane on a suicide mission,” with links to all the documents in the case.8

One of the things the editors required, with reference to the Cochrane Handbook,10 was that we should write that screening “may show little or no difference in terms of a reduction in breast cancer mortality.” This is now standard phraseology in Cochrane reviews but it is silly, as it is subjective whether a difference is small or not. Moreover, there was no statistically significant reduction in breast cancer mortality in the reliable trials, those with adequate randomisation.11

Our final version was also rejected, even though we had done our utmost to meet all the unwarranted demands. This time, we received 62 pages of comments for information with a note that they were not exhaustive (!) and that we should not respond to them.

One of the absurdities was that we were not allowed to call overdiagnosis overdiagnosis even though this word appears 30 times in our 2013 review, which is the version that is available in the Cochrane Library.12 The term overdiagnosis appears in other reviews of breast cancer screening, official announcements from authorities, and Cochrane reviews of other cancer screenings. Cochrane’s editor in chief had also used the term; major guideline groups used it for the incidence increases in relevant trials just as we had done; and it is an official Medical Subject Heading (MeSH) term used in the PubMed research database. The editorial argument that we needed to be able to identify individual women who have been overdiagnosed is invalid, as overdiagnosis is a statistical issue.

We noted politely to the Cochrane editors that the line between editing and censoring might have been crossed and that we were surprised that they had demanded changes and deletions of text and assessments that were unchanged from the previous, extensively peer-reviewed versions of our review.

The ”Sign-Off Editor” wrote that our review might create a potentially damaging firestorm of misinformation. This was blatantly false, as our updated review was very similar to earlier ones, which everyone can see because we published it as a preprint.11 This editor even argued that screening “may actually have benefit not detected,” which is how advocates of alternative medicine argue.

Our preprint was much appreciated outside Cochrane. Over half a million people have seen my tweet from 7 June 2024 about it:

Screening for breast cancer with mammography has been sold to the public with the claims that it saves lives and saves breasts. It does neither and increases mastectomies. In the public interest, we have uploaded our updated review as a preprint https://bit.ly/4c6r9K7.

Our appeal was also rejected

When we appealed, Cochrane completed its suicide mission.13 The Methods Reviewer brought forward a new argument, which we had not had the chance to respond to previously, namely that the authors of the original trials should use the term overdiagnosis to describe the difference in incidence their trials identified. This ludicrous idea is not a Cochrane requirement. Moreover, several of the original trial authors used the term.14

When Cochrane rejected our appeal, on 5 June 2025, Jordi Pardo Pardo repeated some of the invalid arguments offered by Cochrane editors, even though we had rejected them, and he also repeated their nonsense that we had pre-conceived ideas about no benefit of screening “rather than considering it may actually have benefit not detected.”

A key issue was the two Canadian trials (CNBSS). Pardo noted that a 2024 review15 conducted by David Moher et al. for the Canadian Task Force on Preventive Health Care had changed the reliability of these trials from moderate to high risk of bias compared to the 2017 review by the same task force for the domains of randomisation generation and allocation concealment because new evidence had emerged.

There was no new evidence about these 32-year-old trials. Moher et al. wrote that “Concerns about the CNBSS have been raised about the inclusion of symptomatic patients, potentially biased randomization, as well as the quality of mammography [18–22].”15

The five references were to articles written by staunch screening advocates, which included Martin Yaffe, Daniel Kopans, Stephen Duffy and Norman Boyd. Some of these authors have published highly misleading, in some cases fraudulent, papers about the alleged benefits of mammography screening.4

We wrote in all versions of our Cochrane review, with a reference,16 that “An independent review of ways in which the randomisation could have been subverted uncovered no evidence of it.” Moreover, the screened and the control groups were very similar for important prognostic factors. This contrasted with all the other trials, none of which reported fully on prognostic factors apart from age, and several of them had differences in age.1,12

Screening zealots, including Martin Yaffe, have spread false rumours about the quality of the Canadian mammograms, but they were so good that the detected tumours were smaller, on average, than those detected in other contemporary trials.17

Harassment by aggressive radiologists

The reason why screening advocates have relentlessly tried to discredit the Canadian trials for 34 years is that they did not find an effect of screening on breast cancer mortality. Radiologist Daniel Kopans and Martin Yaffe, who is also a radiologist and co-author of the Moher review, have been particularly aggressive.4

In 2021, Yaffe once again accused the Canadian investigators of scientific misconduct, having manipulated with the randomisation, and called for retraction of the publications.18 This led the University of Toronto to conduct a formal investigation chaired by Mette Kalager, the previous leader of the Norwegian breast screening programme. I was one of the persons Mette interviewed because I have detailed knowledge of the trials.

Mette delivered her report to the University two years ago but despite my repeated requests to see the report, the university refused. My formal Freedom of Information request was also rejected because anything to do with research is exempted.

It is a scandal that the university did not exonerate the researchers long ago. Insiders suspect the university was afraid of litigation by aggressive radiologists with deep pockets, which has been as issue several times before,4 and while nothing was done, Yaffe continued to harass the innocent investigators.18

Mette’s report was released in the middle of July 2025. The university covered up for its delay by not putting a date on the report or its public information.19 It was impossible to copy and paste from the report; there were unwarranted redactions; and everyone interviewed was given a fake name. I was interviewed three years before, on 14 November 2022, and was called Allen.

Mette concluded that “The new information does not have a credible scientific impact on the reliability of the CNBSS” and the two other assessors concluded similarly.

The new Cochrane is a whitewash of financial and guild interests

It is a testament to Cochrane’s moral decline to the point of no return, which I have detailed in my books,1,3 that they let conflicted authors decide that the Canadian trials should be considered at high risk of bias. Pardo opined that the Moher review provides a useful example on how we could have addressed the editorial concerns about our review, but it is a poor-quality, erroneous, and politically expedient review.

The way Cochrane reacted to our update was wholly political. To get the science right is no longer important,1-3 and Cochrane’s motto, “Trusted evidence” has become a joke. In April 2021, Professor Ken Stein, Director of the Evidence Synthesis Programme at the UK National Institute of Health and Care Research (NIHR) spoke at a webinar about the work in the UK Cochrane groups and their future funding.13 He criticised Cochrane substantially and emphasised that Cochrane authors should be iconoclastic. About the failing scientific integrity, Stein noted that, “This is a point raised by people in the Collaboration to ensure that garbage does not go into the reviews; otherwise, your reviews will be garbage.” Two years later, all Cochrane groups in the UK lost the NIHR funding, which made little Denmark, my home country, the biggest contributor to Cochrane.1

During the protracted process, we wrote to Liz Bickerdike, Senior Managing Editor, Central Editorial Service, that, given the rapidly evolving situation in this area where two major guideline groups, the US Preventive Services Task Force and the Canadian Task Force on Preventive Health Care, had issued conflicting recommendations within the past month, we found it very important for an informed debate that our updated review was made available to the public and to decision-makers.8 This was the reason why we uploaded our review, amended as per the review comments, to a preprint server,11 but Bickerdike was unhappy with this, even though other Cochrane reviews have also been published as preprints.

Moher and Pardo both live in Ontario, Canada, and their actions make me suspect that they not only favour mammography screening but also the more aggressive US version where screening is recommended from age 40 and not 50. There is a degree of inbreeding in all this, as Martin Yaffe is also from Ontario.

Even though we documented at length in our Cochrane review that breast cancer mortality is a biased outcome that favours screening, and that we therefore need to look at cancer mortality, including breast cancer mortality, the Moher review didn’t alert their readers to this bias and didn’t report on total cancer mortality. We report in our 2013 Cochrane review that all-cancer mortality was not reduced (risk ratio 1.00, 95% CI 0.96 to 1.05).12

Since chemotherapy and radiotherapy of overdiagnosed cancers increase mortality,12 total mortality is the only unbiased mortality outcome. As noted above, in our updated review that Cochrane refused to publish, we found that all-cause mortality was not reduced (risk ratio 1.01, 95% CI 0.99 to 1.04).9,11

The Moher review reported overdiagnosis rates of 9-11%, far below the true rates, which were 31%12 in the randomised trials and 52%20 in the most reliable observational studies. Moher et al. don’t even accept overdiagnosis as a reality, as they write that overdiagnosis can be associated with breast cancer screening. No, it is an inevitable consequence of screening; it is caused by screening.

Even worse, Moher et al. falsely claimed that screening reduces all-cause mortality and gave estimates for the number of deaths saved per 1000 in various age groups. I consider this fraudulent.

Conclusions

Breast screening was sold to the women with the message that it saves lives and breasts. It doesn’t save lives and it increases mastectomies.8,21 Mammography screening is harmful and should be stopped.22 It is also time to stop Cochrane. It had its great time when the pioneers who started it were still around but it is now a moribund organisation.

Competing interests

I co-founded the Cochrane Collaboration in 1993. In 2018, I was expelled from Cochrane after what has been called one of the worst show trials ever in academia.23 Cochrane’s actions were widely criticised, e.g. in Science, Nature, BMJ and The Lancet.1 I had been elected to the Cochrane Governing Board with the most votes, as I wanted to change Cochrane’s suicidal direction of travel, but the CEO arranged for my expulsion, as he perceived me as a threat to his leadership. I wrote two books about this3 and mentioned it in my freely available autobiography,1 and there will soon be a documentary film about it.24

References

1 Gøtzsche PC. Whistleblower in healthcare (freely available autobiography). Copenhagen: Institute for Scientific Freedom; 2025.

2 Karla Soares-Weiser: Cochrane announces a new, more rigorous “conflict of interest” policy. BMJ blog 2019;Dec 3.

3 Gøtzsche PC. Death of a whistleblower and Cochrane’s moral collapse. Copenhagen: People’s Press; 2019; Gøtzsche PC. The decline and fall of the Cochrane empire. Copenhagen: Institute for Scientific Freedom; 2022 (freely available); Gøtzsche PC. Cochrane Admitted Guilt for Defamation. Brownstone Journal 2025;Dec 27; Gøtzsche PC. BMJ and Cochrane Hype the HPV Vaccines in the Extreme. Brownstone Journal 2025;Dec 8; Gøtzsche PC. Cochrane recommends antidepressants for anxiety in a garbage in, garbage out review. Mad in America 2025;July 29; Gøtzsche PC. Requiem for the Cochrane Collaboration. Brownstone Journal 2025;July 18; Gøtzsche PC. Cochrane on a suicide mission. Brownstone Journal 2025;June 20; Gøtzsche PC. Fraudulent GSK trial of steroid for smoker’s lungs and Cochrane fraud, too. Institute for Scientific Freedom 2025;April 24; Gøtzsche PC. Cochrane censorship and editorial misconduct: intravenous alpha-1 antitrypsin and other issues. Institute for Scientific Freedom 2025;Mar 1; Gøtzsche PC. Cochrane review of intercessory prayer: a pillar of shame for Cochrane. Institute for Scientific Freedom 2024; Oct 14; Gøtzsche PC. Cochrane reviews of psychiatric drugs are untrustworthy. Mad in America 2023;Sept 14; Gøtzsche PC. False propaganda about face masks and Cochrane editorial misconduct. Institute for Scientific Freedom 2023;Sept 11.

4 Gøtzsche PC. Mammography screening: truth, lies and controversy. London: Radcliffe Publishing; 2012; Gøtzsche PC. Mammography screening: the great hoax. Copenhagen: Institute for Scientific Freedom; 2024 (freely available).

5 Olsen O, Gøtzsche PC. Cochrane review on screening for breast cancer with mammography. Lancet 2001;358:1340-2; Olsen O, Gøtzsche PC. Systematic review of screening for breast cancer with mammography. Lancet 2001;Oct 20.

6 Olsen O, Gøtzsche PC. Screening for breast cancer with mammography. Cochrane Database Syst Rev 2001;4:CD001877.

7 Horton R. Screening mammography: an overview revisited. Lancet 2001;358:1284-5.

8 Gøtzsche PC. Cochrane on a suicide mission. Brownstone Journal 2025;June 20.

9 Gøtzsche PC. Screening for breast cancer with mammography. Copenhagen: Institute for Scientific Freedom 2023;May 3.

10 https://training.cochrane.org/handbook/current/chapter-15#section-15-6-4.

11 Gøtzsche PC, Jørgensen KJ. Screening for breast cancer with mammography. Updated Cochrane review 2024;June 6:medRxiv preprint.

12 Gøtzsche PC, Jørgensen KJ. Screening for breast cancer with mammography. Cochrane Database Sys Rev 2013;6:CD001877.

13 Gøtzsche PC. Requiem for the Cochrane Collaboration. Brownstone Journal 2025;July 18.

14 Zackrisson S, Andersson I, Janzon L, et al. Rate of over-diagnosis of breast cancer 15 years after end of Malmö mammographic screening trial: follow-up study. BMJ 2006;332:689-92; Baines CJ, To T, Miller AB. Revised estimates of overdiagnosis from the Canadian National Breast Screening Study. Prev Med 2016;90:66-71.

15 Bennett A, Shaver N, Vyas N, et al. Screening for breast cancer: a systematic review update to inform the Canadian Task Force on Preventive Health Care guideline. Syst Rev 2024;13:304.

16 Bailar JC 3rd, MacMahon B. Randomization in the Canadian National Breast Screening Study: a review for evidence of subversion. CMAJ 1997;156:193-9.

17 Narod SA. On being the right size: A reappraisal of mammography trials in Canada and Sweden. Lancet 1997;349:1849.

18 Yaffe M. Guest post: University of Toronto should take action on flawed breast screening study. Retraction Watch 2025;April 28.

19 Kalager M. Expert Panel Review of the Canadian National Breast Screening Study (CNBSS). University of Toronto 2025. Undated, but was released on 16 or 17 July and was delivered by Kalager to the university 1.5 years earlier.

20 Jørgensen KJ, Gøtzsche PC. Overdiagnosis in publicly organised mammography screening programmes: systematic review of incidence trends. BMJ 2009;339:b2587.

21 Jørgensen KJ, Keen JD and Gøtzsche PC. Is mammographic screening justifiable considering its substantial overdiagnosis rate and minor effect on mortality?

Radiology 2011;260:621-7.

22 Gøtzsche PC. Mammography screening is harmful and should be abandoned. J R Soc Med 2015;108:341-5.

23 Timimi S. Book review: Death of a whistleblower and Cochrane’s moral collapse. Psychosis 2020;12:99-100 (freely available here).

24 Gøtzsche PC. Film about the lack of scientific freedom.