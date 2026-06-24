When I did research for my first vaccine book, I was shocked to find out that two key US institutions, the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) often seriously misinform the public about vaccines, with ill-founded claims about miraculous effects while ignoring important harms.1

Touting influenza vaccines

The misinformation about influenza vaccines was particularly egregious.1 I have received many vaccines but have never been vaccinated against influenza, and after having studied the evidence, I am sure I never will. Several of my colleagues who are specialists in infectious diseases and my wife, who is a professor of clinical microbiology, say the same.

After having read CDC’s messages about flu shots, I distrusted the agency totally. The CDC not only claimed an effect on mortality in healthy people, which has never been shown in randomised trials; they claimed a much bigger effect than what is mathematically possible, considering the prevalence of influenza and the number of people who die during the winter season.1

The CDC website is a treasure trove of misinformation, even worse than what I have seen on drug company websites.

Let’s have a look at how they do their extraordinary stunts.