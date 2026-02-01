Discussion about this post

Neural Foundry
12h

Devastating documentation of institutional capture through specific case studies. The pattern of rejecting high-quality systematic reviews while publishing politically convenient ones cuts to the heart of epistemic corruption in science. I've watched similar dynamics unfold in other "trusted" institutions where the need to protect reputation ovverides commitment to evidence. The mammography screening censorship is particularly telling since the data has been public since 2001 yet Cochrane still rejected publication based on potential "firestorm" concerns.

