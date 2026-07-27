Gøtzsche's Perspective

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Peter C. Gøtzsche
9h

Gøtzsche PC. Why you should not get screened for prostate cancer. The American Cancer Society misleads the public and enrich themselves. Gøtzsche's Perspective 2026;March 16.

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Peter C. Gøtzsche's avatar
Peter C. Gøtzsche
9h

no type of breast screening has been documented to work

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