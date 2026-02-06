Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vinu Arumugham #MAHA's avatar
Vinu Arumugham #MAHA
5h

"atopic eczema"

You (mainstream doctors) should stop causing atopic dermatitis using Saccharomyces cerevisiae (yeast) protein contaminated Hepatitis B and HPV vaccines.

Injecting alien proteins results in IgE mediated sensitization to those proteins. Hepatitis B and HPV vaccines are contaminated with yeast ( Saccharomyces cerevisiae) proteins. Thus resulting in IgE mediated sensitization to Saccharomyces cerevisiae proteins.

Skin prick test reactions to brewer's yeast (Saccharomyces cerevisiae) in adult atopic dermatitis patients

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/8506979/

"A positive SPT reaction (> or = + +) was seen in 94% of patients with severe AD, in 76% with moderate AD, and in 25% with mild AD or no history of AD."

Systemic ketoconazole is an effective treatment of atopic dermatitis with IgE-mediated hypersensitivity to yeasts

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/11421895/

"IgE-mediated hypersensitivity to yeasts is often seen in atopic dermatitis (AD) patients"

Saccharomyces cerevisiae as a skin physiology, pathology, and treatment model

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33342171/

"Furthermore, antibodies against Saccharomyces cerevisiae have been observed in skin conditions, including atopic dermatitis."

If you stopped causing atopic dermatitis then people would have no reason to go to quacks who sell corticosteroid spiked "herbal creams".

Reply
Share
1 reply
Vinu Arumugham #MAHA's avatar
Vinu Arumugham #MAHA
6h

"analysing the mineral content in a person’s hair"

What?! A blood test is useful but hair mineral content is useless? What's the logic here?

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter C. Gøtzsche · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture