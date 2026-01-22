Discussion about this post

User's avatar
A Midwestern Doctor's avatar
A Midwestern Doctor
8d

Can I republish this on my page?

Reply
Share
1 reply by Peter C. Gøtzsche
Viviane's avatar
Viviane
Jan 22

Thank you !

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter C. Gøtzsche · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture