In Greenlandic, MAGA means Make America Go Away
Trump’s grandiosity complex, lawlessness and narcissism have united the whole world against America
  Peter C. Gøtzsche
Don’t take paracetamol (acetaminophen) if you have a fever
Fever is highly effective in clearing infections
  Peter C. Gøtzsche
Do antidepressants work against severe depression?
No, it is an illusion that comes from two mathematical artefacts
  Peter C. Gøtzsche
A masterpiece: Lawyer Aaron Siri’s book “Vaccines, Amen: The Religion of Vaccines”
“If you want the real truth about drugs, don’t ask doctors – ask lawyers.”
  Peter C. Gøtzsche
Cochrane editorial misconduct: our review of mammography screening
Yet another Cochrane scandal illustrating the moral and scientific collapse of a once highly respected organisation
  Peter C. Gøtzsche
Two professors lied about suicide risk of antidepressants and vilified Kennedy
Their article was an extreme case of disinformation that, if believed, will increase suicides
  Peter C. Gøtzsche
Why is healthcare journalism often misleading?
In relation to vaccines, it is particularly bad in the United States
  Peter C. Gøtzsche
Reduced US childhood vaccination schedule was denigrated in the media
Although it was a rational and evidence-based decision
  Peter C. Gøtzsche
How to avoid nauseating political correctness about gender issues in surveys
When you fill in a survey on the Internet, you are often asked where you live and what your gender is.
  Peter C. Gøtzsche
