Subscribe
Sign in
In Greenlandic, MAGA means Make America Go Away
Trump’s grandiosity complex, lawlessness and narcissism have united the whole world against America
22 hrs ago
•
Peter C. Gøtzsche
12
3
2
Don’t take paracetamol (acetaminophen) if you have a fever
Fever is highly effective in clearing infections
Jan 30
•
Peter C. Gøtzsche
22
7
3
Do antidepressants work against severe depression?
No, it is an illusion that comes from two mathematical artefacts
Jan 24
•
Peter C. Gøtzsche
16
6
3
A masterpiece: Lawyer Aaron Siri’s book “Vaccines, Amen: The Religion of Vaccines”
“If you want the real truth about drugs, don’t ask doctors – ask lawyers.”
Jan 22
•
Peter C. Gøtzsche
39
13
4
Cochrane editorial misconduct: our review of mammography screening
Yet another Cochrane scandal illustrating the moral and scientific collapse of a once highly respected organisation
Jan 22
•
Peter C. Gøtzsche
11
1
1
Two professors lied about suicide risk of antidepressants and vilified Kennedy
Their article was an extreme case of disinformation that, if believed, will increase suicides
Jan 19
•
Peter C. Gøtzsche
19
5
3
Why is healthcare journalism often misleading?
In relation to vaccines, it is particularly bad in the United States
Jan 18
•
Peter C. Gøtzsche
14
3
2
Reduced US childhood vaccination schedule was denigrated in the media
Although it was a rational and evidence-based decision
Jan 16
•
Peter C. Gøtzsche
14
4
How to avoid nauseating political correctness about gender issues in surveys
When you fill in a survey on the Internet, you are often asked where you live and what your gender is.
Jan 12
•
Peter C. Gøtzsche
23
2
© 2026 Peter C. Gøtzsche
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts